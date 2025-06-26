Super Bowl LIX performer arrested for halftime show protest listed as alleged Antonio Brown shooting victim

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The person who waved a Palestinian flag during Kendrick Lamar's halftime show performance at the Super Bowl has been identified as the man Antonio Brown allegedly shot last month.

Brown reportedly has a warrant out for his arrest for attempted murder, and Zul-Qarnain Kwame Nantambu told investigators a bullet grazed his neck, according to The Associated Press.

The AP mentioned that Nantambu was the person selected to be a backup dancer for Lamar during the rapper's performance but instead took the opportunity to show his support for Sudan and Palestine.

Nantambu was arrested Thursday on charges of resisting an officer and disturbing the peace by interruption of a lawful assembly, revealing a link between the incidents.

"In coordination with the National Football League, troopers learned that Nantambu had permission to be on the field during the performance but did not have permission to demonstrate as he did," Louisiana State Police said.

The alleged incident between Brown and Nantambu happened outside a boxing event in Miami's Little Haiti neighborhood. The warrant reportedly listed the incident as occurring May 16.

Fox News Digital previously reported that Brown appeared to be involved in several videos on social media in an incident at a Miami boxing event that night.

One video showed Brown appearing to fight in a parking lot as a crowd moved toward an alley. Then, a gunshot appeared to ring out, sending spectators running in the opposite direction.

Brown was spotted in handcuffs being led to the back of a police cruiser.

When Nantambu's link to the incidents surfaced online, Brown responded.

"That guy is a fraud, liar, stalker & criminal. He was arrested in 2022 for stealing 6 figures of jewelry from me. He then showed up at my show at rolling loud in 2023 trying to assault me," Brown wrote on X.

"Then in May he snuck into a gate at the event and came right up to me trying to steal from me and threaten my life, Media hasn’t told this story yet… instead painting a false picture of me. That night I was fighting for my life with his intentions."

Brown's warrant in Miami-Dade County lists a charge of attempted murder with a gun and calls for Brown to post a $10,000 bond and remain under house arrest pending trial, The Washington Post reported earlier this month.

A Miami Police Department spokesman previously told Fox News Digital the department received an alert of shots fired at around 3 a.m. May 17. Police initiated an investigation, no arrests were made and no one was injured, the spokesman said at the time.

The protest took place with President Donald Trump in attendance at the game, marking the first time a sitting president has attended a Super Bowl. Trump previously floated the idea of the U.S. "taking over" the Gaza Strip .

"I do see a long-term ownership position, and I see it bringing great stability to that part of the Middle East and maybe the entire Middle East ," Trump said, adding it’s a decision he didn’t make lightly.

During Lamar's performance of his new hit "tv off," Nantambu held the flag on top of a prop car and then ran onto the field with the flag.

Nantambu wandered back and forth on the field before security guards arrived and dragged him off of the field.

Fox News' Digital's Jackson Thompson, Ryan Gaydos and The Associated Press contributed to this report.

