A's fans try to take seats from Oakland Coliseum ahead of team's final game at ballpark

With the Oakland A's set to say goodbye to the Bay Area on Thursday, fans want a piece of history.

Two fans of the team were apparently willing to go the extra mile by attempting to take seats at Oakland Coliseum right from the ground.

After Tuesday night's game against the Texas Rangers, a pair of fans ripped the seats right from the concrete.

Unfortunately for them, they were caught and asked to leave the seats where they were, and they were eventually reinstalled.

Perhaps the fans got a little too rowdy, also, as it was a walk-off victory for Oakland over the defending World Series champions.

Despite the A's heading to Sacramento before moving to Las Vegas in 2028, the stadium will still stand as the Oakland Roots of the USL Championship soccer league will play there next year.

Athletics owner John Fisher wrote in a recent letter to fans of the team that it was his hope to keep the team in the Bay Area, but efforts were unsuccessful.

"The A's are part of the fabric of Oakland, the East Bay, and the entire Bay Area. When Lew Wolff and I bought the team in 2005, our dream was to win world championships and build a new ballpark in Oakland. Over the next 18 years, we did our very best to make that happen. We proposed and pursued five different locations in the Bay Area. And despite mutual and ongoing efforts to get a deal done for the Howard Terminal project, we came up short," the letter reads.

"Only in 2021, after 16 years of working exclusively on developing a home in the Bay Area and faced with a binding MLB agreement to find a new home by 2024, did we begin to explore taking the team to Las Vegas."

In Sacramento, the team will be playing at the San Francisco Giants' Triple-A affiliate's stadium.

The final A's game at the ballpark will be on Thursday afternoon.

