Fan waving American flag storms field in Game 6 of World Series, sparking boos from Canadian crowd

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fan carrying an American flag briefly disrupted play during a crucial Game 6 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays when he ran onto the field before being tackled by ballpark security.

The incident took place during the sixth inning as Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto warmed up.

Video on social media showed the man in a blue shirt running across center field carrying the flag. At one point, a security officer can be seen ripping the flag from the man’s hands before he was quickly taken to the ground.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Uniformed officers were then seen running onto the field to apprehend the disruptor.

During the incident, the Canadian crowd at Rogers Centre could be heard booing the man – a reminder of the tense sports rivalry between the two border nations.

DODGERS STAVE OFF ELIMINATION TO SET UP WINNER-TAKE-ALL WORLD SERIES GAME 7

Despite the interruption, Yamamoto, a winner of three MVP awards in Japan, was unfazed by the incident.

"That’s a rare case," he said after the game through an interpreter. "I just didn’t like it. But I was allowed to pitch a couple of pitches, and so I maintained my composure."

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Yamamoto allowed one run in six innings to beat Toronto for the second time in a week and force a winner-take-all Game 7 on Saturday night.

Game 7 will broadcast exclusively on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X , and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter .



