Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

MLB Postseason

Fan waving American flag storms field in Game 6 of World Series, sparking boos from Canadian crowd

Security tackles disruptor as Canadian crowd boos during Dodgers-Blue Jays matchup

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
close
Dodgers FORCE GAME 7 🚨 WILD Game 6 ending, Yamamoto steps up, Jeter, Papi, A-Rod react Video

Dodgers FORCE GAME 7 🚨 WILD Game 6 ending, Yamamoto steps up, Jeter, Papi, A-Rod react

Derek Jeter, David Ortiz and Alex Rodriguez reacted to a wild Game 6 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays and previewed World Series Game 7.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A fan carrying an American flag briefly disrupted play during a crucial Game 6 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays when he ran onto the field before being tackled by ballpark security.

The incident took place during the sixth inning as Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto warmed up.

Fan is chased by security

A fan is chased by security after running onto the field during the sixth inning between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays in Game 6 of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Centre. The incident occurred in Toronto, Ontario, on Oct. 31, 2025. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Video on social media showed the man in a blue shirt running across center field carrying the flag. At one point, a security officer can be seen ripping the flag from the man’s hands before he was quickly taken to the ground.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Uniformed officers were then seen running onto the field to apprehend the disruptor.

During the incident, the Canadian crowd at Rogers Centre could be heard booing the man – a reminder of the tense sports rivalry between the two border nations.

Security tackles a fan

Security tackles a fan who runs onto the field with an American flag during Game 6 of the World Series between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. The incident occurred in Toronto, Ontario, on Oct. 31, 2025. (Gina Ferazzi / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

DODGERS STAVE OFF ELIMINATION TO SET UP WINNER-TAKE-ALL WORLD SERIES GAME 7

Despite the interruption, Yamamoto, a winner of three MVP awards in Japan, was unfazed by the incident.

"That’s a rare case," he said after the game through an interpreter. "I just didn’t like it. But I was allowed to pitch a couple of pitches, and so I maintained my composure."

Fan arrested

A fan is arrested by the police after running onto the field during the sixth inning between the Los Angeles Dodgers and Toronto Blue Jays in Game 6 of the 2025 World Series at Rogers Centre. The incident occurred in Toronto, Ontario, on Oct. 31, 2025. (Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Yamamoto allowed one run in six innings to beat Toronto for the second time in a week and force a winner-take-all Game 7 on Saturday night.

Game 7 will broadcast exclusively on FOX at 8 p.m. ET.

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.


 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue