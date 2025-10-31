Dodgers stave off elimination to set up winner-take-all World Series Game 7

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers entered Friday night just one loss away from elimination.

But a bold move to bring in Sunday's projected starter, Tyler Glasnow, in the final frame of the ninth inning helped the Dodgers survive.

Glasnow entered Friday’s win-or-go home game with a Toronto Blue Jays runner on second and another on third base. It took Glasnow just three pitches to get three outs to close the game and force a Game 7.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Two of those outs came after the Dodgers turned what appeared to be a potential game-tying hit into a dramatic, game-ending double play.

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts decided to shake up the lineup again for Game 6.

After moving from second to third in the order in Wednesday’s Game 5 loss, shortstop Mookie Betts dropped into the cleanup spot Friday against Blue Jays right-hander Kevin Gausman.

OUTFIELDER? OPENER? SHOHEI OHTANI'S GAME 7 ROLE IS WIDE OPEN

Betts had not hit as low as fourth since the final game of the 2017 American League Division Series against Houston. Game 5 was the first time since 2021 that Betts started but wasn't in one of the top two spots in Los Angeles' lineup.

Betts entered Game 6 hitting just 3-for-23 with no RBIs or extra-base hits in the World Series, but he made the most of his new spot in the batting order, delivering a two-run single in the third inning.

Dodgers starting pitcher Yoshinobu Yamamoto was not quite as sharp as in his Game 2 four-hitter, the first World Series complete game in a decade. He lasted six innings and allowed only a third-inning RBI single by George Springer, who returned after missing two games with an injury to his right side.

After the game, Roberts explained his decision to use Glasnow in relief.

"This is do or die. You've got to leave it all out there and pick up all the pieces," Roberts told FOX Sports. " Roki (Sasaki) wasn't as sharp. I felt right there Glasnow had swing and miss stuff and I just wanted to bet on him."

Max Scherzer will start Game 7 on Saturday night for the Blue Jays. He also started the last World Series Game 7, getting a no-decision when Washington won the 2019 title over Houston.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Dodgers are seeking to become the first team to win consecutive titles since the New York Yankees won three straight from 1998 to 2000. Meanwhile, the Blue Jays hope to end their championship drought by securing their first World Series title since 1993.

Game 7 is scheduled for Saturday at 8 p.m. ET on FOX.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.