Family alleges Levi's Stadium security wouldn't let them into 49ers game due to MAGA hat

A family trying to attend the San Francisco 49ers-Dallas Cowboys game on Sunday is alleging Levi's Stadium security wouldn't allow one of them to enter due to wearing a "Make America Great Again" hat.

In a video posted to TikTok, one of the women in the family explains that her son-in-law was told he cannot wear his red MAGA hat into the stadium, which led to an argument with security.

"We were about to enter, and they stopped us because my son-in-law is wearing this hat," the woman says in the video. "They don’t want to let us in."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The TikTok user’s caption explained the situation further, saying that tickets were scanned in for the game and they passed security checkpoints. However, a separate security duo had issues with the hat.

"So, what was meant to be a fun first time experience for our kids turned out to be an eye opener to us," the caption reads. "I wasn’t going to share but even after seeing the field state, ‘vote it takes all of us,’ and [Nick] Bosa flashing his [MAGA] hat in the camera I felt we were being discriminated against.

49ERS' NICK BOSA CRASHES BROCK PURDY'S INTERVIEW WEARING MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN HAT

"We were stopped after we scanned in tickets and security check points, by one male asking my husband to either throw away the hat or leave the stadium. It lead (sic) to 30-45 min of arguing and missing the beginning of the game just for the supervisor to let us through. Thank you too (sic) all the people who stopped and spoke up as this happened."

In the video, you can see people passing by trying to figure out what was going on, only to find the reason behind the argument was the MAGA hat. They couldn’t believe the family was in that situation, with one of the security personnel telling a couple it was "not a hate issue."

One of the women in the family arguing with security said she checked a website to make sure the hat was allowed in, and after getting through the initial security checkpoint and scanning into the game, they thought everything was fine.

"How are you going to apply policies after I purchased my ticket?" the woman asks.

According to the Levi’s Stadium Code of Conduct, it simply states that "offensive clothing" isn’t allowed at the stadium. Also, under "Permitted & Prohibited List," it states, "Offensive clothing as outlined in the Levi’s Stadium Code of Conduct," though there isn’t any specifications on the Levi’s Stadium website regarding what constitutes "offensive clothing."

However, there is a remark prior to the list of permitted and prohibited items that says "the following information is subject to change without notice."

The 49ers did not immediately answer a request for comment from Fox News Digital regarding this situation.

As the video's caption references, Bosa made headlines after the 49ers' win over the Cowboys by crashing quarterback Brock Purdy's interview while wearing his own MAGA hat.

Bosa pointed to his hat, which made tight end George Kittle laugh, before running away again.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"I’m not gonna talk too much about it, but I think it’s an important time," Bosa said after the game.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.