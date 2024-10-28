Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

San Francisco 49ers

49ers' Nick Bosa doubles down on Trump support as social media freaks out

Bosa flashed the MAGA hat after the game but didn't speak much about it

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 28 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 28

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Join Fox News for access to this content
Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.
Please enter a valid email address.
By entering your email and pushing continue, you are agreeing to Fox News' Terms of Use and Privacy Policy, which includes our Notice of Financial Incentive.

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa appeared to double down on his support for former President Trump on Monday after he flashed a Make America Great Again hat after the team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Bosa pulled the move as Brock Purdy was set to talk to NBC’s Melissa Stark. Bosa came up behind them with the white hat and pointed to it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Nick Bosa vs Cardinals

San Francisco 49ers defensive lineman Nick Bosa after the game against the Arizona Cardinals at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California, on Oct. 6, 2024. (Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images)

"I’m not gonna talk too much about it, but I think it’s an important time," Bosa said after the game. He wouldn’t elaborate further.

He shared a screenshot of the moment on his Instagram account along with a collage of several other photos from the night.

But Bosa’s support for Trump sparked a major social media freakout.

NICK BOSA'S MAGA HAT APPEARANCE INITIALLY OMITTED FROM 'SNF' SOCIAL MEDIA FEED, CLIP POSTED AFTER FAN FUROR

Nick Bosa at a news conference

San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa speaks at a news conference after the Dallas Cowboys game in Santa Clara, California, Sunday, Oct. 27, 2024. (AP Photo/Eakin Howard)

It was one of a few instances of active NFL players outright supporting a presidential candidate this election season. Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker also endorsed Trump earlier this year, while Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Thomas Booker IV has stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris.

San Francisco won the game 30-24, thanks to a 21-point third quarter.

Bosa had three tackles, a sack and three QB hits.

The four-time Pro Bowler had 3.5 sacks and 25 tackles going into the game against the Cowboys. The 49ers improved to 4-4 on the year.

Nick Bosa on the sideline

Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers on the sideline during the NFC Divisional playoff game against the Dallas Cowboys at Levi's Stadium on Jan. 22, 2023, in Santa Clara, California. (Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bosa has been a longtime supporter of Trump, going back to before he was in the NFL. He revealed in 2019 that he cleansed his X account of Trump posts and Colin Kaepernick criticism over fears he may not be fully embraced by the city of San Francisco should he get drafted by the 49ers.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.