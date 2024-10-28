49ers' Nick Bosa doubles down on Trump support as social media freaks out

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa appeared to double down on his support for former President Trump on Monday after he flashed a Make America Great Again hat after the team’s win over the Dallas Cowboys.

Bosa pulled the move as Brock Purdy was set to talk to NBC’s Melissa Stark. Bosa came up behind them with the white hat and pointed to it.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I’m not gonna talk too much about it, but I think it’s an important time," Bosa said after the game. He wouldn’t elaborate further.

He shared a screenshot of the moment on his Instagram account along with a collage of several other photos from the night.

But Bosa’s support for Trump sparked a major social media freakout.

NICK BOSA'S MAGA HAT APPEARANCE INITIALLY OMITTED FROM 'SNF' SOCIAL MEDIA FEED, CLIP POSTED AFTER FAN FUROR

It was one of a few instances of active NFL players outright supporting a presidential candidate this election season. Kansas City Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker also endorsed Trump earlier this year, while Philadelphia Eagles defensive lineman Thomas Booker IV has stumped for Vice President Kamala Harris.

San Francisco won the game 30-24, thanks to a 21-point third quarter.

Bosa had three tackles, a sack and three QB hits.

The four-time Pro Bowler had 3.5 sacks and 25 tackles going into the game against the Cowboys. The 49ers improved to 4-4 on the year.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Bosa has been a longtime supporter of Trump, going back to before he was in the NFL. He revealed in 2019 that he cleansed his X account of Trump posts and Colin Kaepernick criticism over fears he may not be fully embraced by the city of San Francisco should he get drafted by the 49ers.