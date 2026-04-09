Falcons lineman Kaleb McGary suddenly retires at 31 after missing last season with injury, agent says

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The Atlanta Falcons suddenly had a key vacancy along their well-regarded offensive line on Wednesday. After starting at the right tackle spot for six seasons in Atlanta, right tackle Kaleb McGary’s agent, Colin Roberts, announced that the Falcons right tackle is stepping away from the NFL.

"Congrats to Kaleb McGary on his retirement and an amazing career," Roberts wrote on X.

The announcement comes less than a year after McGary suffered a knee injury on the final day of training camp that sidelined him for the entire 2025 season.

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The right tackle position carries increased importance in Atlanta, as the team’s roster includes two left-handed quarterbacks in Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa. McGary was expected to return in 2026 to protect the quarterback’s blindside once he had fully recovered from the injury.

Former Falcons quarterback and current team president Matt Ryan, who played alongside McGary for three seasons, reflected on the news.

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The Falcons’ offensive line has been a top-10 unit by Pro Football Focus multiple times since McGary's arrival, with continuity driving Atlanta’s success. The Falcons line is also credited with helping All-Pro running back Bijan Robison emerge as one of the league's premiere players.

Last summer, Roberts announced his client reached a two-year contract extension with the Falcons.

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The Falcons turned to Elijah Wilkerson after reserve right tackle Storm Norton went down with what proved to also be a season-ending injury before the 2025 regular season. The Falcons moved quickly to address the open roster spot left void by McGary, with Jawaan Taylor's agents telling ESPN that the former Kansas City Chiefs tackle reached a one-year agreement to come to Atlanta.

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