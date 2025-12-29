Bijan Robinson's 93-yard touchdown run stuns Rams as Falcons star leads way to upset win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Bijan Robinson and the Atlanta Falcons may not be heading to the NFL playoffs, but they’re certainly not mailing it in to finish the 2025 season.

A prime example of how much effort the Falcons will have to close the year can be encapsulated in a 93-yard touchdown run by the electric Robinson, whose big game helped Atlanta take down the Los Angeles Rams, 27-24, on "Monday Night Football."

The Falcons moved to 7-9 with just one game remaining in Week 18, but the Rams’ loss keeps them cemented as the No. 6 seed in the NFC come January.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

As a result, head coach Sean McVay could sit all his starters next week against the Arizona Cardinals to ensure health heading into the Wild Card Round against the No. 3 seed, which is still to be determined.

This game saw an uncharacteristic Matthew Stafford and Rams offense from the start, especially considering what they were able to do on the road against a tough Seattle Seahawks defense in Week 16.

But the Falcons’ group was up for the challenge, which included key turnovers in the first half.

RAMS' PUKA NACUA SAYS NFL FINE STUNG, CALLS IT A ‘LEARNING MOMENT’

After Robinson scored on third-and-goal with a pass from Kirk Cousins to make it 7-0, the Falcons got the Rams to turn the ball over on downs, as Blake Corum was swallowed up on a fourth-and-1 run play in Atlanta territory.

Then, the next time the Rams had the ball, Stafford had an errant pass sail over Konata Mumpfield’s head and land in the arms of veteran safety Jessie Bates III, who took it the distance for Stafford’s third pick—six allowed since Week 13.

With a 14-0 lead, the Rams were trying desperately to get some points on the board before halftime, and Stafford decided to heave a ball to Xavier Smith down the field in the second quarter. Once again, the Falcons came up with the interception, this time Xavier Watts jumping the route for the pick.

The Falcons needed just one play on their own seven-yard line, as Robinson found the seam he needed, and it was off to the races. A 21-0 lead at halftime was the result in a shocking development at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, but Los Angeles has proved all season it’s never out of a game.

The tides turned after the Rams finally found the end zone, with Terrence Ferguson hauling in a 27-yard touchdown pass from Stafford to make it a 24-10 game.

The Falcons were hoping to get three more points on the board after driving on the ensuing possession, but Jared Verse changed everything when he not only blocked the Zane Gonzalez field goal attempt, but scooped it up and ran 76 yards the other way.

Instead of a 27-10 lead for the Falcons, they were facing a 24-17 ball game heading into the fourth quarter.

The Rams completed the comeback after Puka Nacua, who would’ve had his typical production if not for a few flags negating some receptions, took a screen from Stafford 11 yards to tie it up 24 apiece with 2:46 left to play.

There was more than enough time to rectify the blown lead, and Gonzalez got a chance from 51 yards to seal the victory. This time, there was no Verse or any defender getting through, as Gonzalez split the uprights for the three-point lead.

The Rams still had a few seconds left to do something, and it almost looked like they were going to have a shot after Nacua somehow hauled in a pass one-handed and went out of bounds in field goal range. But, after further review, the ball moved while he was trying to secure it, and he was already out of bounds.

The pass was ruled incomplete, and the Rams were unable to get the points needed to get the victory.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In the box score, Robinson’s day was stupendous with 195 yards on 22 carries as well as five catches for 34 yards and his two touchdowns. Cousins was just 13-of-20 for 126 yards with his touchdown to Robinson, who truly carried the offense in the victory.

For the Rams, Stafford was 22-for-38 for 269 yards with two touchdowns and three interceptions, while Smith led the team with 67 yards receiving. The Falcons’ defense held Nacua to only 47 yards on five catches despite 10 targets.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.