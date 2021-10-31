Falcons' Calvin Ridley stepping away from football to focus on mental health

Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley said Sunday he was taking time away from football to deal with some mental health issues.

Ridley, 26, returned to the team last week against the Miami Dolphins. It was his first game with the team since Week 4’s loss to the Washington Football Team. He had four catches for 46 yards and a touchdown. For Sunday’s game against the Carolina Panthers, he was ruled out.

"These past few weeks have been very challenging and as much as I’d like to be on the field competing with my teammates, I need to step away from football at this time and focus on my mental wellbeing. This will help me be the best version of myself now and in the future," he said in a statement.

"I want to thank my teammates, the entire Atlanta Falcons organization, our great fans, my friends, and my family for all of their support at this time."

Atlanta selected Ridley with the No. 26 pick of the 2018 NFL Draft after a stellar collegiate career at Alabama.

He quickly became a major part of the offseason next to Julio Jones. He had the best season of his career in 2020 when he caught 90 balls for 1,374 yards and nine touchdowns.

He was supposed to be among the top players for the Falcons in 2021 after Jones was traded. In five games, he recorded 31 catches for 281 yards and two touchdowns.