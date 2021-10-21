Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

MLB
Published

Facing elimination, Dodgers turn to Kelly in Game 5 of NLCS

Joe Kelly will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series on Thursday night

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Joe Kelly will start for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of the NL Championship Series on Thursday night.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Manager Dave Roberts said the right-handed reliever will serve as the opener of the planned bullpen game. The Dodgers trailed the series 3-1 and faced elimination.

Kelly has pitched a total of 2 1/3 innings against Atlanta in the NLCS, not allowing any runs.

Third baseman Justin Turner injured his hamstring running to first base on Wednesday and is done for the season. MLB approved third baseman Andy Burns as a roster substitution.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Turner is not eligible to return for the World Series, should the Dodgers rally to win the NLCS in seven games and advance.