Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Las Vegas Raiders

Ex-Raiders star Chandler Jones arrested again for violating temporary domestic violence order

The Raiders cut Jones shortly after his first arrest on Sept. 28

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 18 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 18

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones was arrested on Tuesday for violating a domestic violence temporary protection order, per Clark County Detention Center records. 

This marks the second time in one month that the embattled edge rusher has been taken into custody by police, both of which came in Las Vegas

Jones, 33, was previously arrested on Sept. 28 on two charges of violating a domestic violence protective order. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Mugshot of Chandler Jones

Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones is accused of committing multiple violations of a protective order, according to police. (Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)

The protection order against Jones reportedly came from a Sept. 12 incident that occurred when he was allegedly "rambling incoherently" as he arrived at an unidentified woman’s home with a flashlight and without shoes on, per The Athletic. 

The woman who has the protection order against Jones claims that she was a victim of domestic battery and Jones was the one who committed the wrongdoing. She was previously in a romantic relationship with him. 

NEW DETAILS EMERGE ON EX-RAIDERS STAR CHANDLER JONES' ARREST FOR POSSIBLE PROTECTION ORDER VIOLATIONS: REPORT

The Sept. 28 incident allegedly had Jones on the property of the woman, and later on in the day, she claims that he sent her videos of him burning items that appeared to have been taken from her home. 

The Raiders released Jones shortly after his first arrest, which ended his time with the team just over one year after signing a three-year, $51 million contract. Jones had been at odds with the organization prior to his arrest, posting cryptic social media content that alleged the team was withholding his ability to access the facility. 

Chandler Jones walks off the field

Defensive end Chandler Jones of the Raiders walks off the field after the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

He also said prior to his Sept. 28 arrest that he had been taken to a hospital "against my will" by the Las Vegas Fire Department in September in a since-deleted post showing a handwritten journal entry. 

Las Vegas released a statement one day after his arrest on Sept. 28. 

RAIDERS' CHANDLER JONES RIPS TEAM IN SINCE-DELETED SOCIAL MEDIA TIRADE OVER ACCESS TO TEAM GYM

"The Raiders are hopeful that Chandler Jones receives the care that he needs," the statement read. "He, his family, and all those involved are in our thoughts. As this is now a legal matter, we will not be providing further comment." 

Head coach Josh McDaniels added: "We want the best for all of our players, former players, etc. So, that will never change. That part is going to be there now and forever for all the guys we’ve coached and got an opportunity to know and work with. So, just kind of take it as it comes here as we’re going through this, and we continue to try to do the best we can. Like I said, there’s not much we can do other than that."

Chandler Jones warms up

Chandler Jones of the Raiders talks to fans before a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium on Dec. 18, 2022 in Las Vegas. (Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jones has not appeared in any Raiders games this season prior to his release. He finished last season with 4.5 sacks – second on the team – as well as 15 quarterback hits in 15 games. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.