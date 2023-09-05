Expand / Collapse search
Las Vegas Raiders

Raiders' Chandler Jones rips team in since-deleted social media tirade over access to team gym

Jones is entering his second season with the Raiders

Paulina Dedaj By Paulina Dedaj Fox News
Published
Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Chandler Jones ripped the organization on social media Tuesday in a series of since-deleted posts that were seemingly prompted by his inability to get access to the team’s gym. 

Jones, entering his second season with the Raiders, posted several Instagram stories, including a screenshot of a message he appeared to have sent to head coach Josh McDaniels complaining about his access to the team’s facilities. 

Chandler Jones takes the field

Chandler Jones (55) of the Las Vegas Raiders takes the field prior to a game against the New England Patriots at Allegiant Stadium Dec. 18, 2022, in Las Vegas. (Michael Owens/Getty Images)

"It’s a shame that I am a top athlete with 112 sacks in the NFL and I have to go to a local gym to work out during the season for no apparent reason," he said in the message, "this is wild to me Josh and you know it you need to do what’s right." 

In the same screenshot, Jones also shared a message where he claimed he "can’t even get my GM on the phone," referring to general manager Dave Ziegler. 

In a series of posts that followed, which have been deleted but widely shared on social media, Jones claimed "they won’t let me in the building" and that he does not want to play for the Raiders "if that’s my HC, or GM," appearing to suggest that he would play instead for Raiders defensive coordinator Patrick Graham. 

Chandler Jones rushes the quarterback

Chandler Jones (55) of the Las Vegas Raiders rushes the quarterback during a game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium Dec. 8, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif.  (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Jones’ posts on Instagram came just a day after he shared his excitement for the upcoming season on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. 

Jones is entering his 12th season in the NFL. A two-time All Pro and four-time Pro Bowler, Jones was drafted by the New England Patriots in the first round of the 2012 NFL Draft. He won his first Super Bowl in his third season with the team. 

Chandler Jones walks off the field

Defensive end Chandler Jones of the Las Vegas Raiders walks off the field after the first half of a game against the Los Angeles Chargers at Allegiant Stadium Dec. 4, 2022, in Las Vegas.  (Chris Unger/Getty Images)

He was traded to Arizona in 2015 and played with the Cardinals seven seasons. Jones signed with the Raiders in March 2022. 

Las Vegas will open its season Sunday against the Denver Broncos. 

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.