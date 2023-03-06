Expand / Collapse search
New Orleans Saints
Ex-Raiders quarterback Derek Carr expected to sign with Saints: reports

Carr became a free agent after nine seasons with the Raiders

Paulina Dedaj
By Paulina Dedaj | Fox News
The New Orleans Saints are closing in on a deal to sign veteran NFL quarterback Derek Carr, just weeks after the four-time Pro Bowler was released by the Las Vegas Raiders after nine seasons, according to multiple reports. 

Carr, 31, had been linked to both the Saints and New York Jets heavily in the offseason but according to ESPN, sources say a deal with Carr and the NFC South team could be reached as early as Monday. 

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.


 

