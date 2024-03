Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

Jon Gruden is back in football.

The former Las Vegas Raiders head coach landed a job in the European League of Football with the Milano Seamen – a Milan, Italy-based team.

"We’re excited to announce that American football legend, Jon Gruden, will work with us as advisor," the team said in a post on X. "Gruden won in 2002 Super Bowl with Tampa Bay. Gruden will help us to improve our organization in every aspect. He already started to work with our coaching staff."

It is Gruden’s first official position since the Raiders fired him following a leaked email scandal that revealed homophobic and racist emails in 2021. Before the start of the 2023 season, he was helping New Orleans Saints quarterback Derek Carr get settled in the offense.

Gruden and the Saints had "mutual interest" in the coach joining the team’s staff under head coach Dennis Allen, NOLA.com reported in January. But a deal never came to fruition.

He sued the NFL, claiming the league leaked the controversial emails to remove him from his job.

"I’m ashamed about what has come about in these emails, and I’ll make no excuses for it. It’s shameful," Gruden said in August 2022. "But I am a good person. I believe that. I go to church. I’ve been married for 31 years. I got three great boys. I still love football.

"I’ve made some mistakes, but I don’t think anybody in here hasn’t. And I just ask for forgiveness, and hopefully I get another shot."