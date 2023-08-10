Ex-NFL star Ryan Leaf says 'people have taken advantage of Johnny Manziel' after Netflix episode

Johnny Manziel’s episode of the Netflix documentary series "Untold" has been lauded throughout the sports world as the Heisman Trophy winner’s decision to speak on his mental health has been eye-opening for many people who were a fan of the quarterback at the height of his career.

Ryan Leaf, the No. 2 overall pick of the 1998 NFL Draft who has had turmoil in his own career, gave a different perspective on the episode. Leaf suggested on Tuesday’s episode of "Hot Mic with Hutton and Withrow" on OutKick that Manziel was getting taken advantage of again.

"We probably heard 100 words come out of his mouth during the documentary," Leaf said. "I mean, it’s nothing. And I put this on Netflix. …

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Once again, people have taken advantage of Johnny Manziel. There were no solutions. There was no addressing the bipolar diagnosis and how he’s dealing with it and how he’s living with it around his substance abuse."

Leaf added that he thought the documentary promoted Manziel’s antics rather than finding a solution and pointed to the end of the episode, when he is drinking beers with his friends.

Manziel explained in the documentary his lack of success in the NFL, mixed with substance abuse issues and a bipolar disorder diagnosis, left Manziel seeing no way out.

"I had planned to do everything I wanted to do at that point in my life, spend as much money as I possibly could and then my plan was to take my life," he said in the documentary.

NFL LEGEND TERRELL DAVIS OFFERS SOBERING THOUGHT ON LEAGUE: 'TODAY'S GAME WOULD HAVE KILLED ME'

The quarterback said he went on a "$5 million bender" before ultimately trying to take his own life.

"I wanted to get as bad as humanly possible to where it made sense, and it made it seem like an excuse and an out for me." Manziel bought a gun prior to his "bender" to ultimately carry out his suicide attempt, but it did not work.

"Still, to this day, don’t know what happened. But the gun just clicked on me."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The suicide attempt gave Manziel a new perspective on life. Despite a broken family relationship because he refused to get treatment, Manziel returned home to Texas, where he began his recovery.

Fox News’ Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

If you are having thoughts of suicide, call or text 988 to reach the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline or go to SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for a list of additional resources.