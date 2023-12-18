Ex-NFL star Ricky Williams wishes he went to Browns in 1999

Ricky Williams will forever be in NFL lore because of how he entered the league.

The New Orleans Saints traded their entire package of picks during the 1999 draft and two picks in the 2000 draft to the Washington Redskins to get the No. 5 overall pick. And with that, New Orleans took Williams, and he quickly became one of the most hyped NFL prospects.

He churned out two 1,000-yard rushing seasons before he was traded to the Miami Dolphins before the 2002 season. He retired from the NFL after the 2011 season with the Baltimore Ravens.

Recalling the epic trade, Williams said Monday on "Don’t @ Me with Dan Dakich" he did feel like some of the Saints members were resentful and even suggested he would’ve liked to have gone to the Cleveland Browns who were selecting No. 1 overall that year.

"I felt like all of them were resentful," he said. "It wasn’t like in the movies when someone took me under their wing. Everyone was kind of at a distance. At least that first year, I was making more money than pretty much everyone on the team and I hadn’t done anything yet in the NFL. I can understand, and it wasn’t like they had a winning tradition. They didn’t win their first playoff game until my second year.

"That was the main reason why I didn’t go there. I think it’s cool that they traded the whole draft, but I would have much rather have been the first pick and had gone to the Browns."

Williams explained his overall style would’ve fit better in Cleveland.

"I just feel like my running style and the style of the Browns fans, I think it would’ve been a good match."

Williams spent three seasons with the Saints and played seven more with the Dolphins in between an abrupt retirement and suspensions for violations of the league’s substance abuse policy.

Cleveland selected Tim Couch with the No. 1 pick over Williams, Donovan McNabb and Hall of Famer Edgerrin James.