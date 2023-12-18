Expand / Collapse search
Tom Brady

Tom Brady amused by family photo being swapped with family of 49ers player at CVS

The sister of the 49ers player shared the hilarious accident via TikTok

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
Published
A mother of a San Francisco 49ers player was trying to pick up a family photo from a CVS in the Bay Area, but the wrong family was on the picture when she opened the package. 

It was Tom Brady’s family instead. 

Katie Tonges, who is the sister of 49ers practice squad tight end Jake Tonges, shared a TikTok that showed the swap of family photos. 

Tom Brady kisses daughter's head

Tom Brady gives his daughter a hug during a game between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles on September 10, 2023, at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts. (Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

"The photo my mom ordered to CVS," Tonges captioned the TikTok. The picture showed the brother and sister along with two other siblings. 

Then, she captioned a photo saying, "The photo my mom was given," which showed the entire Brady family: His sons, Jack and Benjamin, and his daughter, Vivian. 

The TikTok went viral, which prompted the future Hall of Fame quarterback to respond in the comments. 

"My mom must have been printing out some photos in San Francisco," Brady said with a laughing emoji. 

Katie had also shared a text she got from her father. 

"Mom sent in a picture of you kids to CVS to give grandma for Christmas. We just received them today and instead of you guys we get Tom Brady and his kids," the text read, also with a bunch of laughing emojis."

Tom Brady interacts with kids

NFL legendary quarterback Tom Brady interacts with kids at Topps Hobby Rip Night at Wax, Packs, and Throwbacks in Linwood, N.J. (Fanatics/Topps)

Katie responded to Brady as well, saying, "Next time you’re in town we can do a photo swap!"

The Brady photo that was swapped appeared to be from a New England Patriots game, where the whole family is wearing the iconic No. 12 jerseys. The Patriots recently honored Brady with a lighthouse at Gillette Stadium after his illustrious career in Foxborough. 

Now, the only question is whether each family kept the other’s picture. Katie hoped Brady’s mom did. 

"Hoping his mom will frame our photo," she said in the comments. 

Tom Brady salutes crowd

Former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady gestures as he speaks to fans as he is honored during halftime of the season-opening game between the Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough, Massachusetts, on September 10, 2023. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

There's nothing quite like a little Christmas surprise. 

