Anderson Silva catches Tyron Woodley with brutal punches in TKO win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anderson Silva showed off his swift hands Friday night as he delivered an uppercut and a few right hooks to knock out Tyron Woodley in the second round.

Woodley fell down face first as the referee counted to eight. The former UFC fighter was able to get back to his corner and as he touched gloves with Silva to get back into the fight, the referee called for the bell.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Silva was credited with the technical knockout for the fourth boxing win of his career. The UFC legend is 4-2 in his boxing career with losses coming to Jake Paul and Osmar Luiz Teixeira.

Woodley is now 0-3 in professional boxing. He lost to Paul twice in his career.

JAKE PAUL VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA ODDS: FORMER CHAMPION HEAVY FAVORITE AHEAD OF FIGHT

It’s unclear what’s next for the two fighters. Silva is 50 years old and Woodley is 43. Silva called out Chris Weidman after his win.

This fight between Silva and Woodley took place on Paul’s card against Anthony Joshua at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The YouTuber-turned-boxer put together one of the biggest tests of his career in taking on the former two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul only has one blemish on his boxing record – a loss against Tommy Paul. He’s coming off of a win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He defeated Mike Tyson in a spectacle last year.