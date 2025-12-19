Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Boxing

Anderson Silva catches Tyron Woodley with brutal punches in TKO win

Both Silva and Woodley were UFC stars before focusing on boixng

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 19 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 19

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Anderson Silva showed off his swift hands Friday night as he delivered an uppercut and a few right hooks to knock out Tyron Woodley in the second round.

Woodley fell down face first as the referee counted to eight. The former UFC fighter was able to get back to his corner and as he touched gloves with Silva to get back into the fight, the referee called for the bell.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Anderson Silva knocks out Tyron Woodley

Tyron Woodley, bottom, falls to the canvas after being hit by Anderson Silva, top, during their cruiserweight fight, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Miami.  (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Silva was credited with the technical knockout for the fourth boxing win of his career. The UFC legend is 4-2 in his boxing career with losses coming to Jake Paul and Osmar Luiz Teixeira.

Woodley is now 0-3 in professional boxing. He lost to Paul twice in his career.

JAKE PAUL VS. ANTHONY JOSHUA ODDS: FORMER CHAMPION HEAVY FAVORITE AHEAD OF FIGHT

Tyron Woodley walks to the corner

Tyron Woodley, center, stands in his corner after being hit by Anderson Silva during their cruiserweight fight, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Miami.  (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

It’s unclear what’s next for the two fighters. Silva is 50 years old and Woodley is 43. Silva called out Chris Weidman after his win.

This fight between Silva and Woodley took place on Paul’s card against Anthony Joshua at the Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida. The YouTuber-turned-boxer put together one of the biggest tests of his career in taking on the former two-time heavyweight champion and Olympic gold medalist.

Anderson Silva kneels in the ring

Anderson Silva kneels on the canvas after being hit by Tyron Woodley during their cruiserweight fight, Friday, Dec. 19, 2025, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

Paul only has one blemish on his boxing record – a loss against Tommy Paul. He’s coming off of a win over Julio Cesar Chavez Jr. He defeated Mike Tyson in a spectacle last year.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue