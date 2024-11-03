Ex-NFL star blasts Saints' Derek Carr after team's top wide receiver suffers injury

Former New Orleans Saints star Michael Thomas torched quarterback Derek Carr on Sunday as the team played the Carolina Panthers looking to snap a six-game losing streak.

One of Carr’s passes in the first quarter sailed over the head of wide receiver Chris Olave. But it was Olave who paid the price. The wide receiver was smashed in between two Panthers defenders and went down to the ground. He left the game with a concussion.

It sparked Thomas’ criticism.

"Dude scary and panic and just throw the ball. Get him the f out of here he so a--," Thomas wrote. "Dude tried to lie and say I was jealous of them making Chris WR1 whole time he can’t even get him a decent ball. He need his a— whooped.

"They fired all them coaches trying to cover his flaws up he still doing the same s---."

The Saints jumped out to a 2-0 start after wins over the Panthers and Dallas Cowboys. But injures forced New Orleans to slow down, and they found themselves on a six-game losing streak.

Carr’s game on Sunday was the first he’s played in since Oct. 7 when he left the game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Olave was also playing in his second game since he suffered a concussion against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Thomas played for the Saints from 2016 to 2023. He was the Offensive Player of the Year in 2019 as he led the league with 149 catches for 1,725 yards. He also had nine touchdowns.