New Orleans Saints

Saints' Chris Olave takes crushing hit vs Panthers, stretchered off the field

Olave suffered a concussion earlier this season as well

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was knocked out of the team’s game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday after a bone-jarring hit in the first quarter.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr found Olave streaking in the middle of the field. Carr zipped the ball over the receiver’s head. He was sandwiched in between two Panthers defenders. Olave was hit and immediately hit the ground face down and was barely moving.

Chris Olave hurt

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave gets hit by Panthers cornerback Michael Jackson and safety Xavier Wood, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Rusty Jones)

Medical professionals entered the field as the game was paused. Olave was then put on a backboard and taken off the field on a cart.

Later, the Saints said Olave would be out for the game with a concussion.

It’s been a tough season for Olave, who has taken a ton of hits to the head area. He left a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a hard shot to the head.

Last week, he was listed on the injury report with a concussion and managed to recover to play against the Los Angeles Chargers. He had eight catches for 107 yards, but the Saints lost 27-8.

Chris Olave hit

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave gets hit going up for a catch on Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. He was taken off the field after getting hurt on the play. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

New Orleans selected Olave in the first round of the 2022 draft. He played in 38 games in his career before stepping onto the field against Carolina. He had 190 catches for 2,552 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Saints have been dealing with tough injuries all season long. Since starting off 2-0 with big wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans has lost six straight.

Chris Olave down on the ground

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave is comforted by wide receiver Deven Thompkins during the Panthers game, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024, in Charlotte, North Carolina. (AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

A win against the lowly Panthers could start building some momentum.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.