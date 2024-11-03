Saints' Chris Olave takes crushing hit vs Panthers, stretchered off the field

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Chris Olave was knocked out of the team’s game against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday after a bone-jarring hit in the first quarter.

Saints quarterback Derek Carr found Olave streaking in the middle of the field. Carr zipped the ball over the receiver’s head. He was sandwiched in between two Panthers defenders. Olave was hit and immediately hit the ground face down and was barely moving.

Medical professionals entered the field as the game was paused. Olave was then put on a backboard and taken off the field on a cart.

Later, the Saints said Olave would be out for the game with a concussion.

It’s been a tough season for Olave, who has taken a ton of hits to the head area. He left a game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers due to a hard shot to the head.

Last week, he was listed on the injury report with a concussion and managed to recover to play against the Los Angeles Chargers. He had eight catches for 107 yards, but the Saints lost 27-8.

New Orleans selected Olave in the first round of the 2022 draft. He played in 38 games in his career before stepping onto the field against Carolina. He had 190 catches for 2,552 yards and 10 touchdowns.

The Saints have been dealing with tough injuries all season long. Since starting off 2-0 with big wins over the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys, New Orleans has lost six straight.

A win against the lowly Panthers could start building some momentum.