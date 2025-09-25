Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Seattle Seahawks

Ex-NFL MVP Shaun Alexander reveals he's expecting 14th child with wife

Alexander shared his exciting family news, while saying he hopes his kids will see him get into Hall of Fame

Scott Thompson By Scott Thompson Fox News
close
Ex-NFL star Shaun Alexander on Trump taking executive action to protect women's sports Video

Ex-NFL star Shaun Alexander on Trump taking executive action to protect women's sports

Former NFL star Shaun Alexander reacts to Trump's executive order on OutKick's "The Ricky Cobb Show."

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL MVP Shaun Alexander’s family is getting bigger, announcing that his wife is pregnant with their 14th child. 

Alexander, the Seattle Seahawks legend who won league MVP in 2005, shared the news on the "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams after she brought up his "beautiful family."

"We’re just now starting to tell people, but number 14 is in the belly," Alexander said, smiling. "You’re the first one I’ve told on TV. So, we’re just now starting to tell everybody."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Shaun Alexander speaks at podium

Former player Shaun Alexander of the Seattle Seahawks talks during his Ring of Honor Induction Ceremony at Lumen Field at halftime against the Arizona Cardinals on Oct. 16, 2022, in Seattle, Washington. (Lindsey Wasson/Getty Images)

Alexander and his wife, Valerie, have 10 girls and three boys, though he wouldn’t divulge which number will be added to with baby No. 14.

SEAHAWKS LEGEND PREDICTS SAM DARNOLD WILL TOP HIS CAREER-BEST 2024 SEASON WITH SEATTLE

Adams brought up the fact that Philip Rivers, the Los Angeles Chargers' legendary quarterback, usually gets headlines for having 10 children, but Alexander has him beat on that front. 

Rivers is one of the new first-time Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees, and Alexander hopes to one day be in the halls of Canton, too. 

Shaun Alexander smiles at NFL Honors

Shaun Alexander appears on the red carpet prior to the NFL Honors awards presentation at YouTube Theater on Feb. 10, 2022.  (Kirby Lee/USA TODAY Sports)

"I want my kids to see the Hall of Fame. Am I asking too much?" he said. 

Alexander was the 2005 NFL MVP after leading the league in rushing yards (1,880) and rushing touchdowns (27) on 370 attempts over 16 games. He helped the Seahawks reach the Super Bowl that season, though they fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-10.

Alexander was named to three straight Pro Bowls from 2003-05, as he cemented himself as one of the league’s best rushers. He played eight of his nine NFL seasons in Seattle, tallying 9,453 rushing yards and 100 rushing touchdowns over 123 games (96 starts). 

Shaun Alexander

Former Seahawks running back Shaun Alexander during the week 11 Thursday night NFL football game between the Seattle Seahawks and the Green Bay Packers on Nov. 15, 2018, at CenturyLink Field in Seattle, Washington. (Lawrence Iles/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He played a lone season with the then-Washington Redskins, though it was only for four games in 2008. 

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue