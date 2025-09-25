Ex-NFL MVP Shaun Alexander reveals he's expecting 14th child with wife

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former NFL MVP Shaun Alexander’s family is getting bigger, announcing that his wife is pregnant with their 14th child.

Alexander, the Seattle Seahawks legend who won league MVP in 2005, shared the news on the "Up & Adams" show with Kay Adams after she brought up his "beautiful family."

"We’re just now starting to tell people, but number 14 is in the belly," Alexander said, smiling. "You’re the first one I’ve told on TV. So, we’re just now starting to tell everybody."

Alexander and his wife, Valerie, have 10 girls and three boys, though he wouldn’t divulge which number will be added to with baby No. 14.

Adams brought up the fact that Philip Rivers, the Los Angeles Chargers' legendary quarterback, usually gets headlines for having 10 children, but Alexander has him beat on that front.

Rivers is one of the new first-time Pro Football Hall of Fame nominees, and Alexander hopes to one day be in the halls of Canton, too.

"I want my kids to see the Hall of Fame. Am I asking too much?" he said.

Alexander was the 2005 NFL MVP after leading the league in rushing yards (1,880) and rushing touchdowns (27) on 370 attempts over 16 games. He helped the Seahawks reach the Super Bowl that season, though they fell to the Pittsburgh Steelers, 21-10.

Alexander was named to three straight Pro Bowls from 2003-05, as he cemented himself as one of the league’s best rushers. He played eight of his nine NFL seasons in Seattle, tallying 9,453 rushing yards and 100 rushing touchdowns over 123 games (96 starts).

He played a lone season with the then-Washington Redskins, though it was only for four games in 2008.

