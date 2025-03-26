Ex-NBA star names Trump as 'dream' guest for his podcast

President Donald Trump made the rounds in the election cycle on many podcasts, including some that touched on plenty of sports.

Trump notably appeared on both "Impaulsive" with Logan Paul, and he was also a guest on "Bussin' With The Boys" with former NFL offensive lineman Taylor Lewan.

Depending on his schedule, he has another athlete ready for him: eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard.

Howard, the future Hall of Famer who gained prevalence with the Orlando Magic, recently called Trump his "dream podcast guest" for his "Above the Rim" show.

"Talk to him about upbringing, how did he get to where he is today, being the president and how difficult it is. I don’t think people understand it, the tough assignment of being a president, but also trying to carry your own morals and everything like that," Howard recently said to "Front Office Sports."

"I’m [not] taking up for any president or anything like that in history, but I’m just of the understanding that it is a very hard job. It’s like being a king in your own land, and you have so many people that you have to try to take care of, and a lot of times your feelings and emotions have to be out of decisions and stuff like that."

GRIZZLIES TEAMMATES SEPARATED FROM EACH OTHER AFTER SHOVE DURING TIMEOUT

"I just like to have conversations with people just to see where their spirit and their energy lies," he added. "And a lot of times, when we see people online, we see people in the media or the face that they put on when they’re on TV or whatever, maybe [it’s] a little bit different than how they carry themselves and how they move when they’re not on camera and stuff like that."

Former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson interviewed former Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election.

Howard and other current and former NBA players recently scored deals to bring their podcasts to Blue Wire.

