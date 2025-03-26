Expand / Collapse search
Ex-NBA star names Trump as 'dream' guest for his podcast

Dwight Howard talked to Logan Paul about the idea

Ryan Morik
Published
President Donald Trump made the rounds in the election cycle on many podcasts, including some that touched on plenty of sports.

Trump notably appeared on both "Impaulsive" with Logan Paul, and he was also a guest on "Bussin' With The Boys" with former NFL offensive lineman Taylor Lewan.

Depending on his schedule, he has another athlete ready for him: eight-time NBA All-Star Dwight Howard.

Trump basketball

President Donald Trump holds a gifted team autographed basketball at a ceremony honoring the 2019 women's NCAA basketball champion Baylor Lady Bears in the Oval Office at the White House. (Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports)

Howard, the future Hall of Famer who gained prevalence with the Orlando Magic, recently called Trump his "dream podcast guest" for his "Above the Rim" show.

"Talk to him about upbringing, how did he get to where he is today, being the president and how difficult it is. I don’t think people understand it, the tough assignment of being a president, but also trying to carry your own morals and everything like that," Howard recently said to "Front Office Sports." 

"I’m [not] taking up for any president or anything like that in history, but I’m just of the understanding that it is a very hard job. It’s like being a king in your own land, and you have so many people that you have to try to take care of, and a lot of times your feelings and emotions have to be out of decisions and stuff like that."

Dwight Howard with Lakers

Dwight Howard, #39 of the Los Angeles Lakers, looks on during the game against the Orlando Magic on Jan. 21, 2022 at Amway Center in Orlando, Florida. (Gary Bassing/NBAE via Getty Images)

"I just like to have conversations with people just to see where their spirit and their energy lies," he added. "And a lot of times, when we see people online, we see people in the media or the face that they put on when they’re on TV or whatever, maybe [it’s] a little bit different than how they carry themselves and how they move when they’re not on camera and stuff like that."

Former NBA players Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson interviewed former Vice President Kamala Harris ahead of the 2024 election.

Dwight Howard with Magic

Dwight Howard, #12 of the Orlando Magic, argues a call during a preseason game against the Miami Heat at Amway Center on Dec. 21, 2011 in Orlando, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Howard and other current and former NBA players recently scored deals to bring their podcasts to Blue Wire.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.