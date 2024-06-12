Donald Trump confirms appearance on upcoming episode of Logan Paul's podcast

YouTube sensation-turned professional wrestler Logan Paul teased a special guest for an upcoming episode of his popular podcast.

On Wednesday, former president Donald Trump confirmed he will make an appearance on the June 13 episode of Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast. Trump will celebrate his 78th birthday the day after the podcast airs.

In a video posted to TikTok on Wednesday, Trump and Paul appeared to engage in a face off before they both broke out in laughter.

"Face off with @LoganPaul drops tomorrow," the video caption reads.

In a series of photos posted to Paul's Instagram account, the WWE star is seen posing for a photo as Trump stood next to him while he held a championship wrestling belt.

"From interviewing for a college scholarship at 18 years old (which: I didn't get) to interviewing the president at 29. The glow up is real," Paul's caption read.

In one of the photos, "Impaulsive" co-host Mike Majlak was seen sitting next to Paul as the pair conducted the interview with Trump.

In April, Logan's brother Jake stopped by Fox News Channel's "Jesse Watters Primetime" where he told host Jesse Waters that he extended an invitation to his fight against Mike Tyson to the former president.

"Trump, if you’re watching this, this is an invite. I know you used to promote Tyson, so I’d love to have you at the fight," Paul said. "Donny, pull up, we’ve got tickets for you."

According to Wired, an unnamed person with the Trump campaign responded to the YouTuber-turned boxer's offer, saying the former president was "seriously considering" attending the event.

Trump has made numerous appearances at UFC fights in recent years. His walkouts at UFC events have garnered millions of views on multiple occasions.

In April 2023, he arrived at a fight in Miami and sat next to Tyson. Then in November, Trump left a UFC event with an entourage that included musician Kid Rock.

Earlier this month and just two days after his felony conviction in New York City, Trump made his way across the Hudson River to Newark, New Jersey, and received a raucous greeting from the nearly 18,000 fans inside the Prudential Center for UFC 302.

Trump also used the event to launch his TikTok account. UFC President Dana White stood alongside Trump in the launch video.

But fans will have to wait a little while longer to see the younger Paul brother take on Tyson, as the upcoming bout has been put on hold .

The boxing match was originally scheduled to take place on July 20 in Arlington, Texas. But Tyson recently experienced health complications, which forced the postponement.

Despite the delay, Jake maintains that he will be ready to go whenever the fight happens.

"I’m ready whenever you are. This is too big of an opportunity. This fight is going to change the world," Paul said in a video posted to X, formerly Twitter, on May 31.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to reflect that Donald Trump is scheduled to appear on Logan Paul's "Impaulsive" podcast.