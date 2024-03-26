Ex-Marlin responds to Jazz Chisholm's criticism: 'You don't even know me'

Miami Marlins star Jazz Chisholm eviscerated one of his former teammates and the team's clubhouse during his first few years with the team.

Chisholm said a "team captain," whom many believe to be Miguel Rojas, was "not a good person…bringing down the young guys who are supposed to be good."

The comments went viral, and Rojas, now a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers, caught wind of them.

"Everybody's entitled to have their own opinion," Rojas said on "The Chris Rose Rotation."

"Whatever you have to say about me as a player, you can have that opinion. But you saying that I'm a bad person when you don't even know me, that's kinda what bothers me.

"I'm not expecting everybody to like me, and I don't like everybody, but that doesn't mean that I can go out there and tell everybody what's happening in the clubhouse," Rojas continued. "As a professional, you have to understand that you have to respect everybody that is in that clubhouse. When you come to a place and you get to a new place, there are people there that have been there before you. There's rules in place, and someone is gonna keep you accountable."

The 26-year-old is known for his flashy style of play, and that was apparent when he came up in 2020 for a short stint before becoming a full-time big leaguer in 2021.

But his appearance and style of play was something veterans on the team couldn’t stand, leading to a team meeting during his 2022 All-Star campaign .

"They wanted to put me in a box, and it wasn't happening," Chisholm said about players he didn’t hang out with off the field. "'The way he dresses coming to the field.' 'Oh he wears four chains on the field.' 'He doesn't wear dress shoes on the team plane.'"

As the Marlins enter 2024, Chisholm commended manager Skip Schumaker for changing the culture within the clubhouse. Schumaker took over for Don Mattingly last year, and Miami made its first postseason appearance since 2020, though they lost in the NL Wild Card.

Fox News' Scott Thompson contributed to this report.

