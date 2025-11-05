ESPN radio host calls out Browns as rookie Shedeur Sanders remains benched

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Shedeur Sanders was listed as the Cleveland Browns' backup quarterback behind Dillon Gabriel after Joe Flacco was traded to the Cincinnati Bengals in early October.

The former Colorado standout began his rookie NFL season as the third quarterback on the Browns' depth chart. Gabriel threw two interceptions in a blowout loss to the New England Patriots in Week 8.

Despite losing three of their last four games and owning a 2-6 record entering Week 10, the Browns' football decision-makers appear to have no intention of supplanting starter Gabriel in favor of Sanders.

The choice to keep Sanders on the bench was met with consternation from Cleveland-based ESPN Radio host Tony Rizzo.

"What is going on behind the scenes? How can this kid that was rated as a late first-round draft pick not get on a field for a team that sucks?!" Rizzo said.

"They’re not even giving him reps! That’s on the coach, man. Stefanski’s gonna have to answer for that, and it might come at the end of the year, and it might come in the form of firing him. What is going on?"

Rizzo then floated a theory on how much Sanders was or was not liked and if it impacted his opportunities in Cleveland.

"Clearly, someone doesn’t like him. Or… how are you not ready to play? He’s been here since April. I find it hard to believe that that kid isn’t ready to play," the radio commentator lamented. "Why has Shedeur Sanders not gotten on the field? I cannot for the life of me figure out what’s going on. Something’s going on."

Sanders appeared in two preseason games. He was listed as a limited participant in practice on Wednesday, according to the Cleveland Plain Dealer. The rookie quarterback continues to nurse a back injury.

The Browns visit the New York Jets on Sunday.

