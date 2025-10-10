Joe Flacco reacts to fresh start with Bengals, shares motivation behind drive to compete in NFL

Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

By Chantz Martin Fox News
Joe Flacco will once again wear a different uniform when he takes the field Sunday. Just a few days ago, the Cleveland Browns traded the veteran quarterback to the in-state rival Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati received Flacco and a sixth-round draft pick in next year's draft, while Cleveland picked up a fifth-round pick in the trade, multiple outlets reported Tuesday. 

On Friday, Flacco spoke to the media for the first time since his arrival in Cincinnati. At one point during the wide-ranging news conference, the Super Bowl winner revealed what keeps him motivated to continue competing in the NFL.

Joe Flacco speaks to the media

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco speaks to the media during a press conference in Cincinnati Friday. (Albert Cesare/The Enquirer/USA Today Network via Imagn Images)

"You only get a chance to play in the NFL once. I feel like I’ve worked really hard to be a guy that gets to play in the NFL, and I don’t want to take that for granted," the 40-year-old told reporters. "I still feel like I can play the game at a high level, and I want to be able to look at myself in the mirror when I’m 50 years old and say that I gave it everything I had."

Flacco was named the Bengals' starter for the team's Week 6 matchup with the Green Bay Packers. Flacco reacted to the whirlwind he experienced this week.

"Crazy business," Flacco said. "You have to be ready for anything. That's kind of what it was. Definitely didn't have this on my list of things that were gonna happen. But, hey, that's this league. And I'm a player. I think most players would say the same thing. I like to play football. If that's in Cincinnati right now, then I'm all for it."

Joe Flacco to throw pass

Joe Flacco of the Cleveland Browns looks to throw against the Green Bay Packers at Huntington Bank Field Sept. 21, 2025, in Cleveland.  (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The Bengals were hoping to solidify their quarterback room after star player Joe Burrow sustained a toe injury in the season opener. Backup Jake Browning struggled when he was thrust into the starting role. Burrow underwent surgery last month but could return to action later this season.

Flacco said he's been in contact with the injured Burrow.

Joe Flacco throws the ball

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco throws during the first half against the Detroit Lions Sept. 28 in Detroit.  (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

"I feel like I have a lot to offer a football team," Flacco added. "I feel like I've put in a lot of work to this point. I feel like I've worked really hard to be a guy that gets to play in the NFL. I still feel like I can play the game at a high level."

Flacco went 1-3 in his four starts with the Browns this season. But he did guide an underdog Cleveland team to a dramatic comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers. Flacco will meet the Packers for a second time this season on Sunday.

Dillon Gabriel was named the Browns' starter entering Week 5. Shedeur Sanders was listed as the backup quarterback on the Browns' depth chart after Flacco's move to Cincinnati. The Pittsburgh Steelers host the Browns Sunday.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

