Cleveland radio host desperately pleads for Browns to start Shedeur Sanders: 'Just put him out there'

The Cleveland Browns are on their second starting quarterback of the season, yet the results are the same.

Dillon Gabriel was named the starter entering Week 5 to replace Joe Flacco, who was sent to the Cincinnati Bengals. The third-round pick has struggled in his four starts, completing less than 60% of his passes for 683 yards.

Gabriel's most recent outing came in a 32-13 loss to the New England Patriots over the weekend, and he now has the same number of starts Flacco had when Flacco was removed from the starting lineup.

There is another quarterback waiting in the wings in Cleveland, and that's Shedeur Sanders, who has been embattled since falling from a possible top five overall pick to barely becoming a fifth-round selection.

But the Browns are 2-6 with little to look forward to, prompting Cleveland radio host Ken Carman to go scorched earth and call for Sanders, the Colorado alum, to start.

"You got four blowouts in an NFL season. It's not even Halloween, we have four blowouts in an NFL season. … That's insanity," Carman said on his show on 92.3 The Fan in Cleveland.

"I can’t believe I’m saying that. I think there is some guys that definitely care inside the locker room. It’s just, it can’t happen. Either the offense is inept, or you’ve put yourself in a bad situation. Either way, you gotta be just moving on from all of it. There ain’t nothing I’m gonna be able to do this season. I don’t know what’s gonna happen this offseason.

"You know what? Just, I might as well have a chance to have a little bit of fun. If [Sanders’] back isn’t locked up, and he doesn’t need a backiotomy, just put him out there for the love of Christ. Just put him out there, and let’s see. Give me a good effort for a week and let’s see what he can do."

After Gabriel was named the starter, it took a few more days for head coach Kevin Stefanski to commit to Sanders as the backup, but he got the job.

The Browns have a bye this week before returning to action against the Baltimore Ravens.

