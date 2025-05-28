Expand / Collapse search
WNBA

ESPN analyst apologizes for remarks on WNBA's probe into alleged racist comments from fans

Chiney Ogwumike had terse words for WNBA fans once the investigation started

Ryan Gaydos
ESPN basketball analyst Chiney Ogwumike apologized for remarks she made at the start of the WNBA’s investigation into alleged hateful remarks toward Chicago Sky players during a game against the Indiana Fever.

Ogwumike said on "Get Up" two days after the alleged incident that "if you’re truly a basketball fan, you would understand and agree that we have no space for those types of comments."

Chiney Ogwumike at a WNBA game

Chiney Ogwumike poses for a photo while attending a WNBA game between the Washington Mystics and the Connecticut Sun on May 18, 2025 at Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville, Connecticut. (Erica Denhoff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

While The Associated Press reported that the WNBA was investigating alleged racial slurs toward Angel Reese, the league said Tuesday it was unable to substantiate those claims.

Ogwumike addressed her previous comments about the situation.

"I want to address this with the same energy I did the first time because if you really know me, I always try my absolute best to uplift the WNBA, to celebrate the amazing players, coaches and, of course, the fans," she said. "That is something at the core of everything that I do. But if you know me, you know I’m not afraid to say I can do better.

Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike in 2022

Los Angeles Sparks players Nneka Ogwumike and Chiney Ogwumike, right, arrive at the Red Carpet for the 2022 ESPY at Dolby Theater in Los Angeles on July 20, 2022. (Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports)

"I’m sorry my message was in the heat of the moment because when I initially spoke on the topic, it really came from a place of care. It was based on firsthand conversations with people very close to the situation who raised real concerns and told me what they had experienced. I felt like it was important and was necessary to acknowledge those allegations and also voice those experiences.

"Now in the process, however, I totally recognize it may have impacted fans in a way that I did not intend. I’m sorry."

Chiney Ogwumike in 2025

ESPN "GameDay" analyst Chiney Ogwumike at Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on April 3, 2025. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

Ogwumike added that she was happy the league took the investigation seriously. She said as the league continues to grow, she will "grow with it."

