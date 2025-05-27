Angel Reese 'owes' Fever fans 'an apology' after WNBA finds no evidence of hateful remarks, senator says

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The WNBA found in an investigation that alleged "hateful comments" directed toward Angel Reese during her game against the Indiana Fever were "not substantiated."

Reese and her Chicago Sky faced the Fever and Caitlin Clark , and at one point, the two had to be separated after a flagrant foul by Clark against Reese. The association announced the next day that it would launch an investigation into the alleged comments.

On Tuesday, the investigation closed.

Following the news that the investigation was over, Sen. Jim Banks, R-Ind., fired at Reese.

"Angel Reese owes Indiana fans an apology," he posted on X.

It is unclear whether Reese herself notified the WNBA to prompt the investigation. Sky head coach Tyler Marsh found out about the reports "when everyone else did." However, Reese has said in the past that Fever and Iowa fans have been racist toward her.

Last week, she even reposted a TikTok that said she was "unsafe" while playing against the Fever in Indiana. The video also called out the WNBA for allowing Reese to play in such an environment.

When speaking about the investigation last week, Reese said there was "no place" for such language. Clark herself said she "appreciate[d]" the league for conducting an investigation.

The WNBA announced on Tuesday the investigation had concluded.

"Based on information gathered to date, including from relevant fans, team and arena staff, as well as audio and video review of the game, we have not substantiated [the report]. The WNBA is committed to fostering a safe and inclusive environment for everyone and will continue to be vigilant in enforcing our fan code of conduct," the association said.

Pacers Sports & Entertainment CEO Mel Raines released a statement as well.

"We appreciate the swift and thorough process undertaken by the WNBA to investigate these allegations, which were not substantiated," Raines said. "At Gainbridge Fieldhouse, we are committed to providing the best possible basketball experience for players and fans where hate speech has absolutely no place. Indiana is home to the world's greatest fans, and we look forward to an exciting season of Fever basketball."

The Sky said in a statement of their own, "We appreciate the quick action by the league and the Indiana Fever to take this matter seriously and to investigate. This process demonstrates the league's strong stance on stopping hate at all WNBA games and events, and we will continue to support those efforts."

