Eli Manning shades Jets offense on 'ManningCast' broadcast: 'No one has said that all year long'

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning threw some shade at the New York Jets and the Zach Wilson-led offense during the "ManningCast" on Monday night.

Eli and Peyton Manning had Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on as one of their guests and asked him to stay for another Jets series. Lawrence said he wanted to see the Jets drive.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"You wanna see a Jets drive?" Eli Manning asked. "No one has said that all year long. … A one-minute three-and-out. You wanna see another three-and-out?"

Lawrence smiled but did not respond to Manning’s comments.

The first half between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jets was pretty brutal outside some nifty special teams play by Los Angeles. Derius Davis returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown early in the first quarter. Austin Ekeler then scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

PATRIOTS’ BILL BELICHICK FIELDS QUESTIONS ABOUT FUTURE IN NEW ENGLAND FOLLOWING ANOTHER LOSS

Cameron Dicker made a 55-yard field goal for the Chargers before the halftime whistle to go into the locker room up 17-3.

The two teams punted 11 times before halftime. The Jets fumbled the ball twice with one of them leading to the Ekeler touchdown.

The Chargers won the game 27-6.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Both teams came into the game in need of a win – both to make a case for a wild-card playoff berth before the end of the season. The Chargers came into the game 3-4 and the Jets 4-3.