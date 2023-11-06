Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

New York Jets

Eli Manning shades Jets offense on 'ManningCast' broadcast: 'No one has said that all year long'

The Jets lost the game 27-6

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 6 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for November 6

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning threw some shade at the New York Jets and the Zach Wilson-led offense during the "ManningCast" on Monday night.

Eli and Peyton Manning had Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence on as one of their guests and asked him to stay for another Jets series. Lawrence said he wanted to see the Jets drive.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Eli Manning in Buffalo

Former New York Giants quarterback Eli Manning on the field before watching a game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Oct. 15, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York. (Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

"You wanna see a Jets drive?" Eli Manning asked. "No one has said that all year long. … A one-minute three-and-out. You wanna see another three-and-out?"

Lawrence smiled but did not respond to Manning’s comments.

The first half between the Los Angeles Chargers and the Jets was pretty brutal outside some nifty special teams play by Los Angeles. Derius Davis returned a punt 87 yards for a touchdown early in the first quarter. Austin Ekeler then scored a 1-yard rushing touchdown.

PATRIOTS’ BILL BELICHICK FIELDS QUESTIONS ABOUT FUTURE IN NEW ENGLAND FOLLOWING ANOTHER LOSS

Zach Wilson sacked

Tuli Tuipulotu, #45 of the Los Angeles Chargers, sacks Zach Wilson, #2 of the New York Jets, during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 6, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Cameron Dicker made a 55-yard field goal for the Chargers before the halftime whistle to go into the locker room up 17-3.

The two teams punted 11 times before halftime. The Jets fumbled the ball twice with one of them leading to the Ekeler touchdown.

The Chargers won the game 27-6.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Zach Wilson looks on

Zach Wilson, #2 of the New York Jets, reacts during the second half against the Los Angeles Chargers at MetLife Stadium on Nov. 6, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Dustin Satloff/Getty Images)

Both teams came into the game in need of a win – both to make a case for a wild-card playoff berth before the end of the season. The Chargers came into the game 3-4 and the Jets 4-3.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.