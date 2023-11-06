Patriots’ Bill Belichick fields questions about future in New England following another loss

Questions about Bill Belichick’s future with the New England Patriots have circulated in the media recently, but after suffering their seventh loss of the season on Sunday, the veteran coach was asked directly about it during a press conference with reporters.

The Patriots further cemented their place at the bottom of the AFC East this weekend with a 20-17 loss to the Washington Commanders.

"Like yesterday, we had our chances. We just need to make more plays at the critical times of the game," Belichick said of the Patriots’ struggles now halfway through the season.

"That's in the past here. We're moving ahead to Indianapolis and get ready for the Colts."

With a 2-7 record, the Patriots are off to their worst start under Belichick since his first season in 2000. Naturally, questions about his job security have begun to circulate.

"Yeah, my focus is on getting ready for the Colts," Belichick said Monday when asked if he’s received any reassurance from ownership about his job for the remainder of the season.

When pressed further about if he feels like he is "coaching for your job" with their next game, Belichick remained vague.

"I'm going to control what I can control and get ready for the Colts."

The line of questioning follows reports from last week that the legendary coach might be with another team next season.

Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio dropped a bombshell rumor during an appearance on "The Rich Eisen Show" on Wednesday, suggesting that the Commanders' moves before the NFL trade deadline on Tuesday could signify sweeping changes to come under its new leadership and that Belichick could be the end goal for Washington.

"There’s a little chatter out there about a possible trade of Bill Belichick," said Florio.

For now Belichick and the Patriots will head overseas to Germany where they will take on the Colts.