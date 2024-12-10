Eagles tandem Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown have fractured relationship, veteran teammate says: 'Things have changed'

The problems with the Philadelphia Eagles last year seem to be fixed, but apparently, there's one important relationship still fractured.

The Birds lost six of their final seven games to end the 2023 campaign, and many wondered if changes were coming.

However, they kept head coach Nick Sirriani, and that seems to have worked out well, as they are now 11-2 on the season.

But their quarterback Jalen Hurts and star wide receiver, A.J. Brown, might have their own issues.

The Eagles did win again on Sunday, but it was awfully close against the Carolina Panthers, and Brown called out the passing game. That led veteran defensive lineman Brandon Graham to say, "the person that's complaining needs to be accountable.

"I don't know the whole story, but I know that [Hurts] is trying and [Brown] could be a little better with how he responds to things," Graham said, before dropping a bomb.

"They were friends before this, but things have changed, and I understand that because life happens. But it's the business side, that we have to make sure the personal doesn't get in the way of the business," Graham said.

Graham later said he "made a mistake" to let that kind of cat out of the bag, and said he would apologize to both Hurts and Brown.

"I made a mistake and I assumed that it was something that it wasn't," Graham told ESPN. "I just want to win so bad that I don't just want to use the media when we need to talk about something and we can fix the problem ourselves. I didn't add to it in a good light, so that's my bad.

"I just assumed, and it made me out to look even worse because I had it all wrong and now people are going to run with that part. I really just want to win, man, and I want brothers to be able to just hash it out."

Brown and Hurts are in their third season as teammates, going to the Super Bowl in their first. Brown is on pace for his fifth 1,000-yard season in his six NFL seasons.

