Eagles stay unbeaten behind Jalen Hurts' two touchdowns, CJ Gardner-Johnson's interceptions

The Philadelphia Eagles held off the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday night to stay unbeaten, 26-17.

The Eagles started off hot, rattling off 20 consecutive points to start the game – all in the second quarter. Miles Sanders started things off with a 5-yard touchdown run and then Jalen Hurts found A.J. Brown for a 15-yard touchdown pass. Jake Elliott then had two field goals.

Dallas cut Philadelphia’s lead down to just three points with 14:39 to go in the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Ezekiel Elliott had a 14-yard touchdown run in the third quarter. Then Cooper Rush found Jake Ferguson for a touchdown to inch closer but it was too little too late for the Cowboys.

Hurts would find DeVonta Smith for a 7-yard touchdown pass to seal the game.

The former Alabama standout finished 15-for-25 with 155 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Sanders led the way on the ground with 71 yards on 18 carries.

Brown had five catches for 67 yards. Smith had five catches for 67 yards.

FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN GETS BOOED AT EAGLES GAME: REPORTS

Rush was handed the first loss of his career. He started with five consecutive wins in his first five starts before Sunday night’s game. Dak Prescott is still on the mend after injuring his finger in the first game of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Rush finished 18-for-38 with 181 passing yards, a touchdown pass and three interceptions. C.J. Gardner-Johnson had two picks and Darius Slay had the other.

Elliott had 13 carries for 81 yards. CeeDee Lamb had five catches for 68 yards in the win. Ferguson finished with four catches for 40 yards.

Philadelphia is off to its best start since the 2017 season when they went 10-1 to start the year. The team was 1-1 in their first two games but rattled off nine victories in a row. That year, the team ended up defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII for their first championship. They are the third Eagles team to start the season 6-0.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Eagles enter their bye week undefeated and have the Pittsburgh Steelers in town when they return for Week 8. Dallas dropped to 4-2 on the year. The team returns home to host the Detroit Lions next week.