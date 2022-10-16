Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles
First lady Jill Biden gets booed at Eagles game: reports

Jill Biden was on hand to promote the White House's cancer initiatives

Ryan Gaydos
First lady Jill Biden was an honorary captain for the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday as the team looked to stay undefeated against NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys in Week 6.

Like several Eagles players and Santa Claus before her, fans of the only unbeaten team left in NFL reportedly booed Biden when she stepped onto Lincoln Financial Field. 

Several people in attendance for the Eagles game tweeted about the apparent loud boos she received.

First lady Jill Biden, center, stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. 

First lady Jill Biden, center, stands on the field before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Biden led fans in a rendition of "Fly Eagles Fly," was on hand for the coin toss and was seen talking to Philadelphia 76ers star Joel Embiid. 

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, Biden was at the event to promote the White House’s Cancer Moonshot initiative. She was joined on the field by cancer patients and survivors as well as their families.

First lady of the United States of America Jill Biden walks the sideline prior to the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 16, 2022 in Philadelphia.

First lady of the United States of America Jill Biden walks the sideline prior to the game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 16, 2022 in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

President Biden and Jill Biden are both huge Eagles fans. The current president was at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis during Super Bowl LII when Philadelphia won their first title in a classic game against the Tom Brady-led New England Patriots.

The president praised Eagles fans in May 2021.

"Philadelphia fans are the most informed and most obnoxious fans in the world," Biden said at the time.

Former Vice President Joe Biden looks on during the celebrations after the Philadelphia Eagles win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis.

Former Vice President Joe Biden looks on during the celebrations after the Philadelphia Eagles win over the New England Patriots in Super Bowl LII at U.S. Bank Stadium on Feb. 4, 2018 in Minneapolis. (Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

A win on Sunday would keep the Eagles on top of the NFL world.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.