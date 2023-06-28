Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles
Eagles star Jason Kelce goes viral after chugging beer at lightning speed

The Kelce brothers were in Sea Isle City for their annual fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Philadelphia Eagles star center Jason Kelce is a man of many talents, and one of them was on full display in Sea Isle City, New Jersey, Wednesday.

Kelce was back at Ocean Drive Bar & Restaurant in the Jersey Shore town to raise money and awareness for the Eagles Autism Foundation, and he kicked off the event by showcasing his ability to destroy a 30-ounce beer in a chugging competition. 

Kelce competed against a patron at Ocean Drive who didn’t stand a chance. 

Jason Kelce vs the Giants

Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after defeating the New York Giants 38-7 in an NFC divisional playoff game at Lincoln Financial Field Jan. 21, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

When they were ordered to start chugging, Kelce, gripping a tall glass with his monster hands, threw it back and didn’t spill a drop on his way to victory. 

Upon finishing, he threw his hands in the air as the crowd surrounding the competition roared for the veteran offensive lineman. 

Kelce was accompanied by his little brother, Kansas City Chiefs star tight end Travis Kelce, for the fundraiser, which raised $100,000 for the foundation last year. Jason Kelce donated an extra $50,000 of his own money. 

Beer is also a big part of this year’s event. The Kelce brothers announced on their "New Heights Show" podcast a new competition called the Beer Bowl that has teams submit videos with a name and theme for acceptance into the event in which they play various drinking games. The winner receives $50,000 and a "New Heights" trophy. 

Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce at a Sixers game

Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, left, and Jason Kelce of the Philadelphia Eagles watch Game 6 of the 2023 NBA Eastern Conference semifinals between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center May 11, 2023, in Philadelphia.  (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

Those games include flip cup, beer pong and chugging like we saw from the elder Kelce. 

The Eagles Autism Foundation also has a "Team 62" auction, which features merchandise and autographed memorabilia to help raise funds. 

Jason Kelce screams

Jason Kelce before Game 3 of the Eastern Conference semifinals between the Boston Celtics and the Philadelphia 76ers May 5, 2023, at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.  (Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images)

The event is in its third summer, and Jason Kelce kicked it off with quite the show. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.