Eagles' Nick Sirianni gets fired up on sidelines after skirmish: 'Always going to stick up for our guys'

The Eagles stayed undefeated with the win

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni appeared perturbed at the end of the team’s game against the Dallas Cowboys as they stayed unbeaten heading into their bye week.

A scuffle broke out between Cowboys defensive lineman Osa Odighizuwa and Eagles tackle Jason Kelce on one of the final plays of the game. Odighizuwa took down Johnson, sparking the extracurricular activity as the game ended.

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagle walks off the field following the teams 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 16, 2022 in Philadelphia.

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagle walks off the field following the teams 26-17 win over the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 16, 2022 in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

The NBC broadcast caught Sirianni yelling at officials to throw Odighizuwa out of the game, and then he was seen telling someone on field, "f--- you."

Philadelphia held Dallas off 26-17 to pick up a crucial NFC East victory. Sirianni explained why he was frustrated after the game.

"I was mad about the extracurricular activities. I’m always going to stick up for our guys. You may have seen me in the Jets game in the preseason," Sirianni said.

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 16, 2022 in Philadelphia.

Head coach Nick Sirianni of the Philadelphia Eagles looks on during the game against the Dallas Cowboys at Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 16, 2022 in Philadelphia. (Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)

"They hit Jalen (Hurts) out of bounds and I reacted very similarly. I’m sure we weren’t angels in that confrontation right there (tonight). I’m sure we had something to do with that a little bit as well. There was a little scuffle right there and I’m going to stick up for our guys. That’s just who I am."

The Eagles handed Cowboys quarterback Cooper Rush his first loss as a starting quarterback. He was picked off three times, including twice by C.J. Gardner-Johnson.

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia. 

Philadelphia Eagles' Jalen Hurts looks to pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, Oct. 16, 2022, in Philadelphia.  (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Jalen Hurts finished 15-for-25 with 155 passing yards and two touchdown passes. Miles Sanders led the way on the ground with 71 yards on 18 carries.

