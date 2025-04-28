Eagles' Jalen Hurts skipping Trump visit as teammate spends time with him at golf course

Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts reportedly made a decision on whether he would attend the team’s Super Bowl celebration at the White House with President Donald Trump on Monday.

Hurts will not attend due to "scheduling conflicts," Fox News confirmed.

Jalen Hurts after the Super Bowl

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts speaks to the media after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX in New Orleans, Feb. 9, 2025. (Kirby Lee-Imagn Images)

The word of Hurts' decision came hours before the celebration was set to take place. Hurts raised eyebrows last week when he dodged a question on the red carpet for the Time100 Gala about attending the celebration.

Hurts didn’t give a glowing review of the president’s decision to attend Super Bowl LIX, which saw Philadelphia defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

"He's welcome to do what he wants," Hurts said in February.

Jalen Hurts looks on

Honoree Jalen Hurts attends the Time100 Gala, celebrating the 100 most influential people in the world, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 24, 2025, in New York.  (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Meanwhile, running back Saquon Barkley was seen with Trump at his golf course in New Jersey on Sunday. He rode back to Washington on Air Force One with the president.

Barkley pushed back on the criticism he received on social media for his interactions with Trump.

"lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT," Barkley wrote on X. "Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago… and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day."

Saquon Barkley and Trump

President Donald Trump talks to Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, Sunday, April 27, 2025, in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Eagles team owner Jeffrey Lurie and head coach Nick Sirianni have both expressed their excitement to head to the White House.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.