Eagles' Jalen Hurts skipping Trump visit as teammate spends time with him at golf course

Philadelphia Eagles star Jalen Hurts reportedly made a decision on whether he would attend the team’s Super Bowl celebration at the White House with President Donald Trump on Monday.

Hurts will not attend due to "scheduling conflicts," Fox News confirmed.

The word of Hurts' decision came hours before the celebration was set to take place. Hurts raised eyebrows last week when he dodged a question on the red carpet for the Time100 Gala about attending the celebration.

Hurts didn’t give a glowing review of the president’s decision to attend Super Bowl LIX, which saw Philadelphia defeat the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22.

"He's welcome to do what he wants," Hurts said in February.

Meanwhile, running back Saquon Barkley was seen with Trump at his golf course in New Jersey on Sunday. He rode back to Washington on Air Force One with the president.

Barkley pushed back on the criticism he received on social media for his interactions with Trump.

"lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT," Barkley wrote on X. "Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago… and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day."

Eagles team owner Jeffrey Lurie and head coach Nick Sirianni have both expressed their excitement to head to the White House.