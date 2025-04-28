Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Saquon Barkley slams critics after hanging out with Trump

Barkley led the Eagles to a Super Bowl title

Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley slammed those who criticized him for hanging out with President Donald Trump ahead of the team’s visit to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win.

Barkley was spotted at Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, and then flew back to Washington on Air Force One with the president.

Trump and Saquon Barkley

President Donald Trump walks with Philadelphia Eagles' Saquon Barkley before boarding Air Force One at Morristown Municipal Airport, Sunday, April 27, 2025, in New Jersey. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

"lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT," Barkley tweeted on Monday. "Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago… and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day."

Trump had glowing praise of Barkley as he talked to reporters before he headed back to D.C.

"What a nice guy he is. I wanted to race him, but I decided not to do it," the president said.

Barkley is going to be among the Eagles players and personnel who will celebrate their Super Bowl title win at the White House later Monday.

Saquon Barkley with children

President Donald Trump with his grandson, Theodore Kushner, fourth from left, talks to Philadelphia Eagles football player Saquon Barkley, left, and other guests as he arrives at the White House, Sunday, April 27, 2025. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

A White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital in early March that an invitation from the president had been sent and that the team had "enthusiastically accepted." This followed the Eagles' decision not to attend the White House in 2018 after winning the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl. 

During that time, Trump rescinded the invitation to host the Eagles after several players said they would not participate in the visit because of his previous criticisms of national anthem protests.

Saquon Barkley speaks with reporter

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley is interviewed after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome. (Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images)

But this month, Eagles team owner Jeffrey Lurie called it "a time-honored tradition" that the team was looking forward to.

