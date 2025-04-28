Eagles' Saquon Barkley slams critics after hanging out with Trump

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Philadelphia Eagles star Saquon Barkley slammed those who criticized him for hanging out with President Donald Trump ahead of the team’s visit to the White House to celebrate their Super Bowl win.

Barkley was spotted at Trump’s golf course in Bedminster, New Jersey, and then flew back to Washington on Air Force One with the president.

"lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT," Barkley tweeted on Monday. "Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago… and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day."

Trump had glowing praise of Barkley as he talked to reporters before he headed back to D.C.

"What a nice guy he is. I wanted to race him, but I decided not to do it," the president said.

Barkley is going to be among the Eagles players and personnel who will celebrate their Super Bowl title win at the White House later Monday.

A White House official confirmed to Fox News Digital in early March that an invitation from the president had been sent and that the team had "enthusiastically accepted." This followed the Eagles' decision not to attend the White House in 2018 after winning the franchise’s first-ever Super Bowl.

During that time, Trump rescinded the invitation to host the Eagles after several players said they would not participate in the visit because of his previous criticisms of national anthem protests.

But this month, Eagles team owner Jeffrey Lurie called it "a time-honored tradition" that the team was looking forward to.

Fox News’ Paulina Dedaj contributed to this report.