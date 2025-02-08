Eagles' Jalen Hurts responds to Trump attending Super Bowl LIX: 'He's welcome to do what he wants'

President Donald Trump will become the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl, and the stars playing in the game are aware of his attendance.

Trump's expected presence sparked an enthusiastic reaction among multiple Kansas City Chiefs players, including Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce, and even Gracie Hunt, the daughter of the team's owner.

However, one star on the opposing Philadelphia Eagles gave a more lukewarm answer about Trump's attendance.

Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts was asked how he feels about the president attending the game while talking to reporters Tuesday.

SIGN UP FOR TUBI AND STREAM SUPER BOWL LIX FOR FREE

"He's welcome to do what he wants," Hurts said.

When Hurts was asked a follow-up question about whether Trump being there would put more pressure on him, the quarterback responded, "No."

Hurts turned down an opportunity to play golf with former President Barack Obama at the end of October.

Hurts claimed during a press conference the reason he didn't golf with Obama was because of a clause in his contract that prohibited the quarterback from playing golf .

HOW TO WATCH SUPER BOWL LIX BETWEEN CHIEFS, EAGLES STREAMED ON TUBI

However, no such clause actually exists in his five-year, $255 million contract. An Eagles spokesperson told The Philadelphia Inquirer there is an unofficial agreement between Hurts and owner Jeffrey Lurie in which the quarterback doesn't become "golf-obsessed."

Still, Hurts called Obama an "all-time leader" in October.

Hurts was not the only Eagles player to address Trump's attendance Sunday.

Eagles offensive lineman Jordan Mailata said Tuesday Trump attending was "cool" but dismissed it beyond that.

"That's cool, but Donald is not on that field. That's cool, but, again, that's blocking out the noise," Mailata said. "What am I going to do thinking about Donald Trump? How is that going to make me win the game?"

Mahomes and Kelce expressed more excitement for Trump's attendance when they were asked.

Kelce called it an "honor" earlier this week.

"I think, you know, no matter who the president is, I know I’m excited because it’s the biggest game of my life, you know. And having the president there, you know, it’s the best country in the world. So, that’d be pretty cool," Kelce said.

Mahomes gave his thoughts on Trump attending the game to reporters Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It's always cool to be able to play in front of a sitting president," Mahomes said. "Someone that is at the top position in our country."

Earlier Wednesday, when Trump was asked who he expected to win the Super Bowl, the president didn't give a definitive answer but alluded to Mahomes' success.

"I don’t want to say, but there’s a certain quarterback that seems to be a pretty good winner," Trump said when asked which team he's rooting for.

While Trump didn't identify Mahomes by name, he has expressed fondness and respect for the quarterback and his wife Brittany in recent months.

Mahomes recognized Trump was probably talking about him and gave his thoughts about the cryptic praise from the president.

"It's cool to hear that he's seen me play football and respects the game that I play," Mahomes told reporters Wednesday.

After the NFL's conference championships wrapped Jan. 26, Trump sent a congratulatory post to the Chiefs on Truth Social, while neglecting the Eagles.

However, Trump did acknowledge the Eagles in a more recent post expressing his excitement for the game and even hinted at praise for Hurts and Eagles running back Saquon Barkley.

"Two great Quarterbacks in this game. Also, an unbelievable running back, and the absolute best tight end in football (Ever!). Incredible coaching!" Trump wrote on Truth Social Friday.