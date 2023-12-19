Eagles' Jalen Hurts harps on team's commitment after Seahawks loss

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played through an illness on Monday night when he started against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Eagles only managed to put up 17 points on the road against a tough Seahawks team. However, the team had a 17-10 lead going into the fourth quarter and were up 17-13 with 10 minutes left. The team failed to put the game away, and the secondary allowed a Drew Lock touchdown pass with 28 seconds left.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The Eagles’ final two drives ended with a punt and a game-sealing interception, respectively. Hurts was asked about the two-minute offense after the game and had a surprising answer.

"I’ve been talking about execution all year. Being on the same page, everyone being on the same page. We didn’t execute," he said, via Pro Football Talk. "I don’t think we’re, we’re all, we’re committed enough. Just got to turn it around. You know, it’s a challenge that we have to embrace. Just continue to see it through."

SEAHAWKS' DREW LOCK GIVES EMOTIONAL INTERVIEW AFTER BIG WIN: 'I CAN DO THIS'

He did not explain what he meant about his commitment issue but underscored the point that the team needed to be on "the same page" and that it started with him.

Even with the illness, Hurts was 17-of-31 with 143 passing yards and had 82 yards on the ground with two touchdowns. He threw two interceptions.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Philadelphia fell to 10-4 on the year as Seattle improved to 7-7.