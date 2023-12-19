Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles

Eagles' Jalen Hurts harps on team's commitment after Seahawks loss

Hurts had 2 rushing touchdowns and 2 interceptions in the loss

Ryan Gaydos
Published
Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts played through an illness on Monday night when he started against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Eagles only managed to put up 17 points on the road against a tough Seahawks team. However, the team had a 17-10 lead going into the fourth quarter and were up 17-13 with 10 minutes left. The team failed to put the game away, and the secondary allowed a Drew Lock touchdown pass with 28 seconds left.

Jalen Hurts looks on

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts looks on from the bench during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

The Eagles’ final two drives ended with a punt and a game-sealing interception, respectively. Hurts was asked about the two-minute offense after the game and had a surprising answer.

"I’ve been talking about execution all year. Being on the same page, everyone being on the same page. We didn’t execute," he said, via Pro Football Talk. "I don’t think we’re, we’re all, we’re committed enough. Just got to turn it around. You know, it’s a challenge that we have to embrace. Just continue to see it through."

Jalen Hurts walks to the field

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts walks onto the field before the start of the second half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

He did not explain what he meant about his commitment issue but underscored the point that the team needed to be on "the same page" and that it started with him.

Even with the illness, Hurts was 17-of-31 with 143 passing yards and had 82 yards on the ground with two touchdowns. He threw two interceptions.

Jalen Hurts runs

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts runs with the ball against the Seattle Seahawks during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Dec. 18, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Lindsey Wasson)

Philadelphia fell to 10-4 on the year as Seattle improved to 7-7.

