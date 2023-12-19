Seahawks' Drew Lock gives emotional interview after big win: 'I can do this'

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Drew Lock was thrust into the starting role at the last minute before their game against the Philadelphia Eagles, and he came up clutch in the fourth quarter.

Lock led the Seahawks on a game-winning drive that saw him throw a miraculous pass to D.K. Metcalf to set up the go-ahead touchdown to Jaxon Smith-Njigba to beat the Eagles 20-17.

After the game, Lock was emotional and had a crack in his voice as he explained how he was feeling to ESPN’s Lisa Salters.

"It’s so hard. It’s so hard to describe the feeling of not playing for so long, or at least what feels like a really long time to me, and then you sit there and you watch games," Lock said. "You wonder, can I do this still? I haven’t been out there on the field. That’s the human nature of it. You get back out there last week and I’m like you know, what I’m the man still, I can go do this.

"And then you get another test this week where I didn’t know if I was gonna play or not. Sure enough, ended up playing. We’re playing the Eagles tonight. The boys around me rallied tonight and just gosh it just feels so good. It feels so good, I’m just proud of everybody tonight."

The veteran quarterback credited his offensive line, the defense and running backs Kenneth Walker and Zach Charbonnet for coming up clutch.

He said he learned he was going to start the game once he got to Lumen Field. There were swirling questions over whether Geno Smith was going to start, but it was Lock who got the nod.

He finished 22-of-33 passing with 208 yards and the lone touchdown pass to Smith-Njigba.

"I’ll remember that play call for the rest of my life," he said of the touchdown play. "We’re breaking the huddle. I knew Jax had the one-on-one. Good reminder from Shane (Waldron) in the headset. I said, ‘Hey, Jax. If you’re one-on-one, I’m throwing you this pill.’ Sure enough, gave us the one-on-one look. Corner was soft. Jax hit him with some speed. Back pylon, back box throw, came down with it."

Seattle moved to 7-7 with the big win over the Eagles. Philadelphia dropped to 10-4.