Patrick Mahomes hits career-first milestone no quarterback wants in loss to Eagles

For the first time since 2014, the Kansas City Chiefs are 0-2 to start an NFL season after falling to the Philadelphia Eagles 20-17 in a Super Bowl LIX rematch at Arrowhead Stadium on Sunday.

It’s also the first time in his career that Patrick Mahomes has failed to win in the first two games of a season. Including the Super Bowl loss to Philadelphia, Mahomes is on a three-game losing streak for the first time in his career.

These are not the numbers the Chiefs wanted to open the new season, but the Eagles are rolling with a 2-0 start in 2025 thanks to a defense that delivered on the road.

Rookie defensive back Andrew Mukuba turned in a pivotal performance with half a sack, six tackles and his first career interception. With the Chiefs down by three in the fourth quarter, Mahomes — who struggled to find consistency earlier in the game — faced second-and-goal from the Eagles’ 6-yard line.

Looking for Travis Kelce at the goal line on a play the duo had run countless times, Mahomes fired a pass that Kelce couldn’t secure. The ball bounced off Kelce’s hands and into Mukuba’s, who returned it 41 yards near midfield.

The Eagles quickly capitalized, marching 59 yards before Jalen Hurts scored on a quarterback sneak to extend the lead to 20-10.

That cushion proved vital. Mahomes answered with a 49-yard touchdown strike to Tyquan Thornton, cutting the deficit to three. But Philadelphia recovered the ensuing onside kick, with A.J. Brown securing the ball to set up the Eagles’ final drive.

Saquon Barkley, who carried 22 times for 88 yards and a touchdown, picked up the necessary yardage to allow Hurts to kneel out the clock. Hurts finished 15-of-22 for 101 yards, managing the game while the defense stole the spotlight.

Mahomes went 16-of-29 for 187 yards with a touchdown and led the Chiefs in rushing with 66 yards and another score on seven carries.

It wasn’t the shootout fans saw in February at the Superdome, but once again, the Eagles proved to be the superior team.

Next up, the Chiefs travel to MetLife Stadium to face the New York Giants, who are also 0-2 to start the season.

