Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Pittsburgh Steelers

Steelers returner suffers major kickoff blunder in loss vs Seahawks

Seattle won the game 31-17

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Seahawks vs. Steelers: Adam Amin & Mark Sanchez react to Seattle's Gritty Road Win vs Steelers Video

Seahawks vs. Steelers: Adam Amin & Mark Sanchez react to Seattle's Gritty Road Win vs Steelers

Adam Amin and Mark Sanchez broke down the Seattle Seahawks' 31-17 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers kick returner Kaleb Johnson suffered an unfortunate blunder during the team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers kicked the ball to the Steelers after taking the lead on a field goal in the fourth quarter. Johnson didn’t field the ball, and instead let it bounce into the end zone. Seahawks players ran down into the end zone and recovered the ball for a touchdown.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

AJ Barner tackled

AJ Barner of the Seattle Seahawks tackles Kaleb Johnson #20 of the Pittsburgh Steelers in the second half during the NFL 2025 game at Acrisure Stadium on Sept. 14, 2025 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Lauren Leigh Bacho/Getty Images)

Seattle expanded their lead in what will likely be the easiest touchdown they score all year.

The Steelers kicked a field goal on their next drive but it was Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III who hit the dagger with a 19-yard touchdown run.

Seattle won the game, 31-17.

"I just made a mistake," Johnson told reporters after the game, via ESPN. "Got to stick to it, move on, and just continue to get better every day."

TREVOR LAWRENCE WAVES OFF HEAD COACH IN TENSE SIDELINE EXCHANGE DURING LOSS TO BENGALS

Mike Tomlin argues

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin reacts on the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J Puskar)

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin chalked it up to "poor judgment by a young player."

Pittsburgh selected Johnson in the third round of the draft out of Iowa. He received one rushing attempt against the New York Jets last week. He didn’t get a touch on offense against the Seahawks.

"I just got to get better every day," Johnson added. "That's all. That's all I have to say about this. ... I just got to just go in there every day now, and just work my hardest, now even more with a chip on my shoulder."

The NFL kickoff rules state that any ball that kicked in the landing zone between the 20-yard line and the goal line must be returned or downed unless it’s a live ball. Johnson declined to say whether he knew the rule.

Mike Tomlin talks to reporters

Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin speaks during news conference after an NFL football game against the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Sept. 14, 2025, in Pittsburgh.  (AP Photo/Gene J Puskar)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Seattle’s George Holani was credited with the touchdown.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue