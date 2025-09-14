Steelers returner suffers major kickoff blunder in loss vs Seahawks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers kick returner Kaleb Johnson suffered an unfortunate blunder during the team’s game against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday afternoon.

Seahawks kicker Jason Myers kicked the ball to the Steelers after taking the lead on a field goal in the fourth quarter. Johnson didn’t field the ball, and instead let it bounce into the end zone. Seahawks players ran down into the end zone and recovered the ball for a touchdown.

Seattle expanded their lead in what will likely be the easiest touchdown they score all year.

The Steelers kicked a field goal on their next drive but it was Seahawks running back Kenneth Walker III who hit the dagger with a 19-yard touchdown run.

Seattle won the game, 31-17.

"I just made a mistake," Johnson told reporters after the game, via ESPN. "Got to stick to it, move on, and just continue to get better every day."

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin chalked it up to "poor judgment by a young player."

Pittsburgh selected Johnson in the third round of the draft out of Iowa. He received one rushing attempt against the New York Jets last week. He didn’t get a touch on offense against the Seahawks.

"I just got to get better every day," Johnson added. "That's all. That's all I have to say about this. ... I just got to just go in there every day now, and just work my hardest, now even more with a chip on my shoulder."

The NFL kickoff rules state that any ball that kicked in the landing zone between the 20-yard line and the goal line must be returned or downed unless it’s a live ball. Johnson declined to say whether he knew the rule.

Seattle’s George Holani was credited with the touchdown.