Eagles fan calls out local mayor's leadership skills due to Cowboys fandom: 'What do you expect?'

Philadelphia sports fans are some of the most passionate in the country, and they are never afraid to speak their minds when it comes to their teams.

Even at a local council meeting.

One Philadelphia Eagles fan called out Mayor Ed Brown of Upper Darby Township in Delaware County, Pennsylvania, located just outside of the city.

The fan had complaints about Brown’s leadership, but not because of the job he's done.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

It was because of the team Brown roots for, the Eagles’ NFC East rival Dallas Cowboys.

The moment was caught on camera, and the fan voiced his displeasure with the team his mayor roots for.

EAGLES' CELEBRATION AT TRUMP WHITE HOUSE A ‘GOOD THING,’ TEAM OWNER SAYS

"This is what happens, guys — residents of Upper Darby Township — when you elect a Cowboys fan to your government," the fan said. "Twenty-nine years of losing for this team. What do you expect from the leadership?

"This is a Cowboys fan. This guy follows the Cowboys. We’re talking about the Cowboys … not a championship contender, not a championship contender. We’re talking about the Cowboys."

Brown is a 28-year resident of Upper Darby and has held a number of leadership roles, including as a director for the Upper Darby School District.

The Eagels fan, though, did have his facts straight about the Cowboys’ past 29 years. They have not won a Super Bowl since the 1995 season, which is also the last time they played in one.

Jerry Jones' Dallas squad has made the playoffs 13 times since that win, including three in the last four seasons, but it was all for naught. The Cowboys have not reached the NFC championship game since the 1995 season.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Eagles defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in February to secure the franchise’s second Lombardi Trophy.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.