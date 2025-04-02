Eagles' celebration at Trump White House a 'good thing,' team owner says

The Philadelphia Eagles accepted President Donald Trump’s invitation to the White House to celebrate their 2025 Super Bowl win over the Kansas City Chiefs despite rumors to the contrary.

Eagles team owner Jeffrey Lurie addressed the decision to go to the White House years after a feud between players and the president over national anthem protests led to Trump rescinding an invite.

"We just felt this is a time-honored tradition being invited by the White House," Lurie said Wednesday, via Pro Football Talk.

"So, there was no reticence whatsoever. To be celebrated at the White House is a good thing. There were special circumstances (in 2018) that were very different, and so this was kind of an obvious choice and look forward to it. …

"When you grow up, and you hear about, ‘Oh, the championship team got to go to the White House,’ that’s what this is. And, so, we didn’t have that opportunity and now we do. I think we’re all looking forward to it."

Lurie added that it was "totally optional" for the players to attend and that the acceptance of the invitation was in no way political.

Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni took a similar tone Tuesday.

"I'm really excited to go, yeah. What an honor. What an honor to be able to go to the White House. Teams that have been able to win championships have been doing that for a long time, and I'm really honored to go and really excited to go," he said, via OutKick.

Trump was in attendance to watch the Eagles dismantle the Chiefs, but he didn’t stay for the entire game.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and Ohio State Buckeyes are also scheduled to visit Trump.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.