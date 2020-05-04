Eagles' Carson Wentz says concussion suffered in playoff loss to Seahawks was 'scary stuff'

If there’s one quarterback in the NFL who seems to have a dark cloud hovering over him where ever he goes, it’s Philadelphia Eagles franchise signal-caller Carson Wentz.

Wentz, who has had a tough time staying healthy, just can't seem to avoid the injured list.

It started at the end of the 2017 season when he tore his ACL, which prevented him from participating in the Eagles’ Super Bowl run, and the following season, he had a back issue that limited him to just 11 games.

This past season, Wentz finally played a full 16-game season for the first time since his rookie season in 2016, but he was forced to exit the Eagles’ Wild Card Round playoff loss to the Seattle Seahawks in January due to a concussion.

On Monday, Wentz spoke to NFL Network regarding the injury that ended his season.

“I can confirm I had a concussion and I was dealing with symptoms. It was scary stuff,” Wentz said. “You only get one of these brains and you have to protect it.”

During the regular season, Wentz threw for 4,039 yards, 27 touchdowns, and only seven interceptions while completing 63.9 percent of his passes, to go along with a 93.1 passer rating. As a team, the Eagles had a large number of injuries at the skill positions on offense, but Wentz managed to will the team to the NFC East crown, before falling to the Seahawks in the first round of the playoffs.

Wentz was drafted by the Eagles with the second overall pick of the 2016 NFL Draft. Due to his injury concerns, the Eagles decided to take former Oklahoma quarterback Jalen Hurts with a second-rounder in this past draft. He should be a legitimate backup if Wentz were to get hurt again.