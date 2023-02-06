Expand / Collapse search
Philadelphia Eagles
Published

Eagles’ Brandon Graham fined over $13K for unsportsmanlike conduct in NFC title game, 8 others fined: reports

Trent Williams was also fined over $12k for his role in scuffle between the 49ers and Eagles

Paulina Dedaj
Paulina Dedaj
Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham was slapped with a major fine this weekend for unsportsmanlike conduct in the NFC Championship game – a game that proved costly for both the Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. 

The 34-year-old veteran was given a $13,261 penalty for unsportsmanlike conduct in the Eagles’ 31-7 victory over the Niners, the NFL Network reported Sunday. 

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson passes under pressure from Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham during the NFC Championship game on Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Josh Johnson passes under pressure from Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham during the NFC Championship game on Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

The penalty was not called in the game last weekend. 

But the title game proved to be a costly endeavor for both teams with several players getting fined, including 49ers All-Pro left tackle Trent Williams who was ejected late in the fourth quarter for slamming Eagles safety K’Von Wallace to the ground. 

Eagles K'Von Wallace in action against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Jan. 29, 2023.

Eagles K'Von Wallace in action against the San Francisco 49ers at Lincoln Financial Field in Philadelphia on Jan. 29, 2023. (Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

The incident arose from a scuffle between 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel and Wallace, who grabbed at each other’s face masks following a play. As they both refused to let go, several players jumped in to break it up and that’s when Williams grabbed Wallace from behind and slammed him to the ground. 

Williams and Wallace were both ejected but Williams was hit with a $12,731 fine. 

Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers blocks during the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia.

Trent Williams of the San Francisco 49ers blocks during the NFC Championship game at Lincoln Financial Field on Jan. 29, 2023, in Philadelphia. (Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

According to The Athletic’s Matt Barrows, five other 49ers players were fined separately from that incident, totaling $48,372 in fines. 

Two other Eagles players aside from Graham were also fined in the NFC title game for a total of $30,247, according to the report.

Paulina Dedaj is a Sports Reporter for Fox News Digital.