Eagles acquire veteran quarterback Andy Dalton from Panthers with backup role in sight

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The Philadelphia Eagles made an interesting trade to bring in a backup for starting quarterback Jalen Hurts.

The Eagles acquired veteran quarterback Andy Dalton from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a seventh-round draft pick, according to multiple reports.

The 38-year-old signal-caller spent the past three seasons with the Panthers, where he mostly served as a backup to Bryce Young, the first overall selection of the 2023 NFL Draft.

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But he did take over in 2024 as the team’s starter after first-year head coach Dave Canales didn’t like what he saw out of Young to start the year. Dalton started five games for the Panthers, going 1-4 in that stretch before Young’s return.

Dalton was a starter for nine seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, going 70-61-2 over that span with four straight playoff berths from 2011-14. Unfortunately for Dalton and the Bengals, they were never able to pick up a postseason victory.

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After the 2019 season, the Bengals shifted away from Dalton after they drafted Joe Burrow first overall during the 2020 NFL Draft. Dalton was in and out of a starting role in Dallas and with the Chicago Bears in the 2021 season.

He assumed the role full-time with the New Orleans Saints in 2022, going 6-8 over 14 starts before ultimately joining Carolina.

It’s an interesting move for the Eagles considering Tanner McKee, who has played well during the preseason, was Hurts’ backup all last season. While this could be competition for McKee entering training camp, Dalton continues to play with the idea of being on a roster full-time, even if he’s not the starter.

The Panthers signed Kenny Pickett, a former Eagles quarterback, this offseason. As a result, Dalton was expendable.

The Eagles head into the 2026 season with the obvious hope that Hurts is healthy enough for a full 17-game slate and then some. However, he didn’t have the best season under offensive coordinator Kevin Patullo, who caught flak from the rabid fan base as the team struggled.

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Philadelphia finished 11-6 before losing to the San Francisco 49ers in the wild-card round at home. Patullo was fired days later, and the Eagles hired ex-Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Sean Mannion to take over the role.

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