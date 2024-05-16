Expand / Collapse search
College Football

EA Sports College Football 25 cover athletes, release date revealed after 11-year hiatus

It's the first release of the game since 2013

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
This July, there will be a lot of sports fans tapping back into their childhood.

Earlier this year, EA Sports announced that its College Football video game series will return this year after last being released in 2013.

On Thursday, the brand announced that the game will be available for play on July 19.

Copy of NCAA 25 cover

The EA Sports College Football 25 cover. (EA Sports)

This year's video game features three athletes headlining the cover: Texas' Quinn Ewers, Colorado's Travis Hunter and Michigan's Donovan Edwards, the latter of whom had two rushing touchdowns en route to winning the national championship.

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe and Carson Beck of Georgia can also be seen, as can Ohio State's Quinshon Judkins.

The series began in 1993 with the release of Bill Walsh College Football, and the game was released under the legendary coach's name for two years.

The name changed to College Football USA for the 1996 and 1997 seasons before changing to NCAA Football from 1998 to 2014.

The game was on hiatus for a while due to disputes among EA, the NCAA and college athletes. Each installment since the 1997 version featured a cover athlete as video games normally do. However, the cover athlete wasn't permitted to be paid for his image and likeness. 

ncaa 25 cover

Quinn Ewers, Travis Hunter, and Donovan Edwards are featured on the cover of College Football 25. (EA Sports)

Plus, in each installment, game players were unable to see the names of the athletes when controlling them. Instead, Reggie Bush, for example, would be listed as "HB No. 5" and Tim Tebow as "QB No. 15."

But now, with name, image and likeness running rampant, game players will know exactly who is on the field, rather than just a position and number.

EA Sports announced a return of the game three years ago and even said a game would be released last summer, but it did not happen.

NCAA logo outside the national office

(Mitchell Layton/Getty Images)

The last cover athlete was Denard Robinson of the Michigan Wolverines.

