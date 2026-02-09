Dutch speedskating star Jutta Leerdam, fiancée of Jake Paul, sets Winter Olympics record in gold medal win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Dutch female speedskater Jutta Leerdam lived up to the high expectations that were set for her on Monday and captured the gold medal in 1,000-meter speedskating at the Winter Olympics.

Leerdam, the fiancée of boxer Jake Paul, set an Olympic record with a time of 1:12.31. She eclipsed the record that was set by her Dutch teammate Femke Kok just moments before she hit the ice.

The 27-year-old speedskating star was in tears as she skated around the track, waving to her friends and family in the stands. Paul was in tears as he celebrated with her family. It’s Leerdam’s first Olympic gold medal and second Olympic medal overall.

She came all the way from nearly missing making the Olympic team altogether to call herself a champion.

Kok blazed a trail right before her with a time of 1:12.59. She picked up the silver medal and is expected to be in contention for a gold medal at the 500-meter race later in the Games.

Japan’s Miho Takagi finished in third place with a time of 1:39.59.

American Erin Jackson was sitting in first place before the rest of the pairs began. But her time of 1:15.00 even quickly fell. Her teammate Brittany Bowe finished in fourth just behind Takagi with a time of 1:14.55.

Team USA has only two medals so far during the Winter Olympics – both gold.