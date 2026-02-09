Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Dutch speedskating star Jutta Leerdam, fiancée of Jake Paul, sets Winter Olympics record in gold medal win

Paul was in tears as Leerdam crossed the finish line

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Dutch female speedskater Jutta Leerdam lived up to the high expectations that were set for her on Monday and captured the gold medal in 1,000-meter speedskating at the Winter Olympics.

Leerdam, the fiancée of boxer Jake Paul, set an Olympic record with a time of 1:12.31. She eclipsed the record that was set by her Dutch teammate Femke Kok just moments before she hit the ice.

Jutta Leerdam celebrates a gold medal

Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands celebrates winning the gold medal in the women's 1,000 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

The 27-year-old speedskating star was in tears as she skated around the track, waving to her friends and family in the stands. Paul was in tears as he celebrated with her family. It’s Leerdam’s first Olympic gold medal and second Olympic medal overall.

She came all the way from nearly missing making the Olympic team altogether to call herself a champion.

Jake Paul cries in the stands

Jake Paul of the U.S., center, cries after his fiancé Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands won the gold medal in the women's 1,000 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

Kok blazed a trail right before her with a time of 1:12.59. She picked up the silver medal and is expected to be in contention for a gold medal at the 500-meter race later in the Games.

Japan’s Miho Takagi finished in third place with a time of 1:39.59.

American Erin Jackson was sitting in first place before the rest of the pairs began. But her time of 1:15.00 even quickly fell. Her teammate Brittany Bowe finished in fourth just behind Takagi with a time of 1:14.55.

Jutta Leerdam in shock after winning a gold medal

Jutta Leerdam of the Netherlands in shock after winning the gold medal in the women's 1,000 meters speedskating race at the 2026 Winter Olympics, in Milan, Italy, Monday, Feb. 9, 2026. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno)

Team USA has only two medals so far during the Winter Olympics – both gold.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

